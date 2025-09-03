China Launches Visa-Free Travel for Russians

China implemented a year-long visa-free policy for Russian tourists on Sunday, sparking immediate enthusiasm from Moscow’s travel industry and predictions of a tourism surge exceeding 40 percent.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that Russian citizens holding ordinary passports can enter China without visas for stays up to 30 days, effective from September 15, 2025, through September 14, 2026. The policy encompasses business travel, tourism, family visits, cultural exchanges, and transit purposes.

Russia’s travel sector responded with overwhelming optimism to the diplomatic initiative. The Russian Union of Travel Industry characterized the announcement as transformative news that will fundamentally alter how Russians approach China travel planning.

Industry forecasts suggest substantial growth ahead. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia projects tourist flows will increase between 30 and 40 percent during the trial period, building on already strong momentum in bilateral tourism.

Early indicators support these projections. Alexander Bragin, director of the Association of Travel Aggregators, reported that online searches for China flights and accommodations doubled immediately following the policy announcement. While actual booking data remains pending, Bragin anticipates demand could rise by 30 percent or more.

The visa elimination addresses a significant barrier that previously complicated China travel for Russian citizens. Standard visa processing requirements often deterred spontaneous travel and added costs that made China less competitive compared to other destinations.

Tourism between the two countries has already shown robust growth this year. Russia’s Federal Security Service data indicates 836,600 Russians visited China for tourism and private purposes during the first half of 2025, representing a 38.5 percent increase over the same period in 2024.

This upward trajectory preceded the visa-free announcement, suggesting the new policy will amplify existing trends rather than create entirely new travel patterns. Industry analysts expect the removal of bureaucratic obstacles will particularly boost short-term leisure travel and business trips.

The policy reflects broader diplomatic and economic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing. Both nations have strengthened ties across multiple sectors in recent years, with tourism representing one avenue for deeper people-to-people connections.

For Russian travelers, the change eliminates weeks of advance planning previously required for visa applications. The 30-day window accommodates most vacation durations while the broad category coverage supports various travel purposes beyond pure tourism.

Chinese tourism authorities have not released specific capacity preparations for the expected Russian visitor increase, though the country’s tourism infrastructure has demonstrated ability to handle substantial international flows in previous years.

The trial period structure allows both governments to assess the policy’s impact before making permanent decisions. Success metrics will likely include tourism volume changes, economic benefits, and any administrative or security considerations that emerge.

Industry observers note that visa-free policies often produce tourism increases exceeding initial projections as word-of-mouth recommendations and social media sharing amplify the convenience factor among potential travelers.