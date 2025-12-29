China Launches Major Military Drills Around Taiwan

China activated its army, navy, air force, and rocket units Monday for large-scale exercises encircling Taiwan, marking the sixth major round of such drills since 2022 and the first since controversial remarks by Japan’s prime minister about potential military intervention in a Taiwan crisis.

The exercises, dubbed “Justice Mission-2025,” would test combat readiness and blockade key ports from Monday, according to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command. Live-fire activities would take place in five maritime and airspace zones encircling the island on Tuesday, with restrictions in effect from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

The drills deploy destroyers, frigates, fighter jets, bombers, drones, and long-range missiles in what represents a comprehensive show of force. For the first time, China publicly stated drills around Taiwan aim to deter foreign military intervention, with the PLA emphasizing capabilities for “all-dimensional deterrence outside the island chain.”

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command, described the operation as focused on sea-air combat readiness patrols, joint seizure of superiority, and blockades on key ports. The exercises represent a stern warning against separatist and external interference forces, according to the military statement.

China’s state broadcaster specified the drills would practice sealing off Keelung, Taiwan’s vital deep-water port to the north, and Kaohsiung, the island’s largest port city to the south. Analysts note the exercises cover notably larger zones than previous iterations, demonstrating upgraded PLA capabilities.

The timing follows several developments that angered Beijing. The United States approved an $11.15 billion arms package for Taiwan on December 18, the largest such deal on record. The package comprises 82 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and related equipment worth $4.05 billion, including 420 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) with ranges up to 300 kilometers. It also includes 60 self-propelled howitzers worth over $4 billion and various anti-tank missiles.

On November 7, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that China using military force against Taiwan, including a naval blockade, would represent a “survival-threatening situation” requiring a Japanese response. The language echoes Japan’s 2015 security legislation, suggesting potential Self-Defense Forces involvement in such scenarios. China’s foreign ministry called the remarks a gross interference in internal affairs and demanded their retraction.

Taiwan’s defense ministry condemned the drills as “irrational provocation” and military intimidation. The ministry said it had established a response center, deployed appropriate forces, and carried out rapid response exercises. Taiwan also detected Chinese coastguard ships and an amphibious assault ship formation operating in surrounding waters.

Presidential office spokesperson Karen Kuo urged China not to misjudge the situation or undermine regional peace. The government called on Beijing to immediately halt what it described as irresponsible provocations.

Washington maintains close unofficial ties with Taiwan and remains legally bound under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act to provide defensive weaponry. United States officials emphasized the recent arms sale aims to maintain military balance and ensure regional stability amid China’s increasing assertiveness.

Taiwan’s stock markets remained largely unaffected by the drills, rising 0.3 percent to a record high in morning trading, suggesting investors view the exercises as routine rather than immediate precursors to conflict.

The drills began 11 days after the United States announced the arms sales, drawing protests from China’s defense ministry and warnings that the military would take forceful measures in response. Experts note Beijing’s exercises increasingly blur the line between routine training and potential attack preparation, a strategy designed to minimize warning time for the United States and allies.

China and Taiwan have been governed separately since 1949, when civil war brought the Communist Party to power in Beijing. Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan, which has since operated with its own democratic government. Beijing claims Taiwan as sovereign territory and has refused to rule out using military force to achieve reunification.