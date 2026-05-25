China Launches Digital ID System for All Humanoid Robots

China formally launched a national digital identification system for humanoid robots on Friday, May 23, assigning every bipedal machine manufactured in the country a unique traceable code that follows it from the assembly line to eventual scrapping, in what officials describe as the world’s first full-lifecycle management platform for humanoid robots.

The initiative, dubbed the Humanoid Full Lifecycle Management Service Platform, is led by the Humanoid Robotics and Embodied Intelligence Standardization (HEIS) committee under China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and assigns human-shaped, artificial intelligence-driven bipedal robots unique codes used to track them throughout their operational life.

Each robot is assigned a unique four-segment identity code covering country code, enterprise code, product code and serial number, guaranteeing global uniqueness, traceability, type differentiation and individual tracking. The platform has already covered more than 100 humanoid robot enterprises across China and completed full-lifecycle ID assignment for over 200 product models and more than 28,000 robots.

Yu Xiuming, deputy head at the China Electronics Standardization Institute, said the system is designed to address core issues “around safety, oversight, and governance.”

Behind each code sits a live data platform that logs maintenance records, usage scenarios and real-time status on joint wear, movement accuracy and battery health, functioning as a permanent logbook that follows the machine regardless of who owns it. First manufacturers to complete filing and coding tests include Optics Valley Dongzhi, Glroad and Qirobotics.

The scale of deployment preceding the announcement reflects the pace of China’s robotics expansion. The global humanoid robot market expanded 508% in 2025, with approximately 18,000 units shipped globally, with Chinese vendors leading that growth. China alone accounted for over 84% of global humanoid robot production. TrendForce projects China’s humanoid robot output will grow a further 94% in 2026 as manufacturers move toward commercial-scale deployment.

The immediate practical effect extends to the secondary market. Under the system, a prospective buyer can review a robot’s full operational history in the same way a car buyer checks a vehicle history report, making it harder to conceal actuator replacements or misrepresent usage records. Industry analysts say the ID framework will also underpin emerging liability standards by allowing authorities to identify specific machines involved in accidents or malfunctions.

Experts involved in the project believe the initiative could become the foundation for a broader national framework governing the circulation, application and management of humanoid robots as the sector scales toward mass commercial deployment.