China Funds WTO Program for Least-Developed Economies in 2025

China has pledged $600,000 to support the World Trade Organization’s Least-Developed Countries and Accessions Programme, known as the China Programme, throughout 2025.

The commitment was formalized during a signing ceremony in Paris attended by WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and China’s Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao. The event coincided with the annual OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.

Established in 2011 under the WTO’s Aid for Trade initiative, the China Programme assists least-developed countries (LDCs) in integrating more effectively into the global economy. It enhances their participation in WTO activities and supports nations seeking WTO membership. The 2025 funding will finance specific initiatives including internships at the WTO for LDC candidates, the China Round Tables on WTO accessions, and increased participation of LDC representatives in key WTO meetings. Additional support covers South-South dialogue on trade and development, workshops linked to LDCs’ Trade Policy Reviews, and knowledge-sharing efforts like the LDCs Experience Sharing Programme. The Programme also funds LDC officials’ attendance at WTO ministerial conferences.

Director-General Okonjo-Iweala welcomed the contribution, stating it provides vital support as LDCs pursue development goals through trade. “The funding reinforces China’s role in helping vulnerable economies use trade to drive growth and prosperity,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

Minister Wang Wentao characterized the increased contribution as demonstrating China’s firm commitment to supporting developing members, particularly LDCs. “China remains ready to continue partnering with the WTO Secretariat to strengthen the programme and advance the Global Development Initiative through practical action,” Wang stated, acknowledging resource constraints facing WTO technical assistance.

Since its launch, China has contributed nearly $11 million to the programme, aiding LDCs and developing economies in engaging more fully within the rules-based global trading system. The WTO Secretariat and Chinese government conduct an annual review of the programme’s progress to inform the renewal of its Memorandum of Understanding.