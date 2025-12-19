China Ends Three Decade Tax Exemption On Contraceptives To Boost Birth Rate

China will impose a 13 percent value added tax on contraceptive products starting January 1, 2026, ending a 30 year exemption as the country grapples with declining birth rates.

The revised Value Added Tax Law removes tax breaks for contraceptive drugs and devices including condoms that have been exempt since 1993. The change comes as China’s birth rate continues falling, with 9.5 million babies born in 2024, approximately one third fewer than the 14.7 million born in 2019, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. India overtook China as the world’s most populous country in 2023 as deaths have outpaced births.

The tax change sparked widespread ridicule on Chinese social media platforms RedNote and Weibo. Users joked they would be fools not to recognize that raising a child costs far more than using condoms, even with the new tax. Hu Lingling, mother of a five year old determined not to have another child, described the move as ruthless and said she would lead the way in abstinence as a rebel. It is also hilarious, especially compared to forced abortions during the family planning era, according to Hu.

Yuan Mei, assistant professor in the School of Economics at Singapore Management University, said the move has been framed as a technical adjustment within broader tax system reform. The focus has been about administrative consistency rather than demographic goals, Mei stated. The government is simultaneously introducing tax exemptions for childcare services, elder care institutions, disability service providers and marriage related services beginning in January.

Experts raise concerns over potential increases in unplanned pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections due to higher contraceptive costs. Qian Cai, director of the University of Virginia’s Demographics Research Group, said higher prices may reduce access among economically disadvantaged populations, potentially leading to increases in unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. Those outcomes could in turn lead to more abortions and higher healthcare costs, according to Cai.

She also stated the new taxes would have very limited effect on reproductive decisions. For couples who do not want children or do not want additional children, a 13 percent tax on contraceptives is unlikely to influence their reproductive decisions, especially when weighed against the far higher costs of raising a child, Cai explained. A 2024 report from the YuWa Population Research Institute in Beijing found that raising a child until age 18 costs more than 538,000 yuan or 76,000 dollars, making China one of the most expensive countries relative to household income for child rearing.

Yi Fuxian, senior scientist at University of Wisconsin Madison, said imposing the tax was only logical. They used to control the population, but now they are encouraging people to have more babies. It is a return to normal methods to make these products ordinary commodities, according to Yi. He Yafu, independent demographer from Guangdong province, agreed that taxing contraceptives is reasonable now that China encourages births instead of contraception, though he added the measure is unlikely to significantly increase fertility rates.

China’s huge population growth previously prompted the ruling Communist Party to ban couples from having more than one child in a rule enforced from approximately 1980 until 2015 through fines and other penalties. In some cases women underwent forced abortions and children born over the one child limit were deprived of identification numbers, effectively making them non citizens. The government raised the birth limit to two children in 2015, then lifted it to three children in 2021 as China’s population began falling.

Contraception was previously actively encouraged and easily accessed, sometimes for free through public health programs. Condoms sell for as cheap as 0.60 dollars in many locations. Now the standard 13 percent VAT rate will apply to all contraceptive products. The policy shift marks a dramatic reversal from decades of promoting widespread contraception and sterilization out of concern that limited resources could not keep pace with rising births.

The birth rate stood at 6.77 per 1,000 people in 2024, a modest rise over 2023 but well below historical levels. China’s fertility rate was 1.0 in 2023 according to the World Bank, about half the 2.1 replacement level needed to maintain population. China’s population has been dropping for at least three years due to an aging population and rising death rates.

China’s economic rise since the 1980s was underpinned by a vast, youthful labor force that enabled large scale manufacturing, infrastructure led growth and competitive export industries transforming it from an impoverished nation into a major global economic power. If the working age population continues narrowing, China may find it more difficult to maintain high growth and support a rapidly aging society over the next half century.

Social media responses reflect skepticism about the policy’s effectiveness. One user questioned which expert came up with the idea, saying higher costs for contraception interfere with couples’ private lives and could have long term consequences for relationships. Another argued that low incomes and limited vacation time were the main reasons behind China’s low birth rate rather than contraceptive access.

Some complainants said the new pro natalist policies, from reducing abortions to removing tax exemptions on contraceptives, represent yet another form of control on Chinese people’s bodies and desires, especially women’s, after decades of the invasive one child policy. Zou Xuan, aged 32, told the Associated Press it is a disciplinary tactic, a management of women’s bodies and sexual desire. These policies only make me dislike, even resent, the idea of getting married or having children more and more, another user wrote.

Yun Zhou from the University of Michigan said while the new tax might not affect decision making directly, it sends a message about what desirable family behavior should be. Zhou noted that heterosexual marriage is privileged, women’s labor at home is expected and those people outside the structure of heterosexual marriage are rendered invisible. If access to contraception becomes difficult, the brunt will be borne particularly by disadvantaged women, according to Zhou.

The government has rolled out various incentives for prospective parents as part of pro natalist policies, including cash bonuses and longer parental leave. Major cities like Beijing have extended maternity leave while proposed paid paternity leave aims to reduce financial burdens on young families. Despite these measures, significant economic barriers remain with a tough job market and high child rearing costs serving as powerful deterrents for young adults hesitant to start families.

Critics warn that more expensive contraception could exacerbate rising HIV infections and other sexually transmitted diseases. Public health advocates caution that adding 13 percent VAT to contraceptives could raise retail prices and discourage use, potentially leading to increased unprotected sex and contributing to rising STI rates in parts of the country where cases have been growing in recent years.

The new VAT law was adopted in late 2024 with the usual one year lead in period for major tax reforms. This grants local authorities and businesses time to update accounting systems and ensure an orderly transition. The timing reflects deliberate planning to implement significant fiscal changes affecting population policy.

China’s demographic challenges mirror trends in other East Asian countries including Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, all experiencing population declines and aging societies. These countries have implemented various pro natalist policies with limited success, suggesting that reversing entrenched demographic trends through government intervention proves extremely difficult once cultural and economic factors favor smaller families.

The contraceptive tax represents one element in a broader strategy attempting to reshape demographic trajectories through fiscal policy. Whether financial incentives can outweigh the real costs of raising children in modern China remains uncertain. Nearly 40 years of one child propaganda is not easily undone, with the government facing a long road to change minds and behavior to favor children.