China Demands Immediate Release of Maduro After US Military Strike

China has called on the United States to immediately release Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife following Washington’s military operation in Caracas that resulted in their capture on Saturday morning. The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Sunday expressing grave concern over what it described as a violation of international law.

The United States launched military strikes across Venezuela early Saturday as part of Operation Absolute Resolve, capturing President Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from their home within the Fuerte Tiuna military installation. More than 150 United States Armed Forces aircraft participated in the operation, which began around 2 a.m. local time. Venezuelan and Cuban officials reported that more than 80 people died in the attack, including 32 members of Cuban military and intelligence agencies.

President Donald Trump confirmed the operation hours later, announcing that Maduro and Flores had been flown to New York aboard a Department of Justice aircraft. United States Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the pair faced indictment in the Southern District of New York on narcoterrorism charges, superseding a 2020 indictment on similar allegations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson issued a strong rebuke of the American military action. The spokesperson characterized the operation as hegemonic behavior that violated international law, infringed upon Venezuelan sovereignty, and threatened peace and security throughout Latin America and the Caribbean region. Beijing’s statement emphasized that such actions contradicted the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and basic norms governing international relations.

The timing of the capture proved particularly sensitive given that Maduro had met with Qiu Xiaoqi, China’s special representative for Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, at the Miraflores Presidential Palace just hours before the strikes commenced. According to Chinese state media reports, Qiu reiterated during their meeting that China and Venezuela maintained a long-standing strategic partnership. The Chinese envoy expressed Beijing’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing coordination to jointly create a brighter future for relations between the two nations.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who attended the meeting with the Chinese delegation and has since assumed interim leadership, denounced the capture as a kidnapping. She stated that Venezuela would never become anyone’s colony and characterized the war on drugs narrative as a pretext for regime change and resource seizure. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez declared the attacks illegal and announced that Venezuela had entered a state of external commotion following presidential orders.

China has emerged as Venezuela’s largest oil buyer and biggest creditor, though Venezuelan crude accounts for only four to five percent of China’s total oil imports. Chinese independent refiners, known as teapots, purchase significant quantities of Merey oil from Venezuela at steep discounts. The heavy crude typically travels an unconventional route to China, taking more than two months and involving multiple ship to ship transfers to mask cargo origins.

The military operation followed months of escalating American pressure on Venezuela. Since early September 2025, the Trump administration conducted at least 35 strikes against vessels allegedly involved in drug smuggling in South American waters, resulting in at least 115 deaths according to administration announcements. The United States deployed a fleet of warships to the region, representing the largest military buildup in generations. The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrived in the Caribbean in late 2025, bringing total troop numbers in the region to approximately 12,000 personnel across nearly a dozen Navy ships.

President Trump stated on Saturday that the United States would run Venezuela until achieving what he termed a safe, proper, and judicious transition. Multiple Republican lawmakers expressed support for the operation, with Representative Mario Diaz Balart suggesting that tyrannies in Cuba and Nicaragua would not survive the Trump administration. Democratic lawmakers criticized the action, arguing that the president required congressional authorization to use military force.

International reaction to the military operation has divided along ideological lines. Left-leaning regional governments in Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico largely condemned Maduro’s removal, while right wing administrations in Argentina and Ecuador welcomed the development. North Korea issued a statement through its state news agency characterizing the strikes as the most serious form of sovereignty encroachment and confirming the rogue and brutal nature of American foreign policy. Russia joined China in backing Venezuela’s request for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting.

China has advised its citizens to temporarily avoid traveling to Venezuela following the military strikes. Beijing’s muted response to earlier American seizures of Venezuelan oil tankers in December 2025 had prompted speculation about whether China might distance itself from Caracas, though the latest statement demonstrates continued diplomatic support for the Maduro government despite the significant shift in circumstances.