China Deepens Mining Cooperation with Ghana Through Technology Transfer

China is strengthening its cooperation with Ghana in the mining sector, with a strong focus on technology transfer, responsible investment and building sustainable industrial capacity to help the country maximize economic benefits from its mineral resources.

Tong Defa, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, outlined this commitment during a three day training workshop organized by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Peduase, Eastern Region. The workshop, held in partnership with the Association of China Ghana Mining (ACGM), brought together editors and reporters to discuss sustainable resource governance and responsible reporting.

Ambassador Tong emphasized that Ghana possesses significant mineral wealth but continues to face challenges in transforming these resources into broad national development. “Ghana is not able to turn its natural resources into the full benefits for social development, and that is why China hopes that through our bilateral cooperation we can help establish a complete industrial chain in the mining sector,” he said.

The Chinese envoy cited operations of Chinese linked mining firms such as Cardinal Namdini Gold Mine operated by Shandong Gold in the Upper East Region and Wassa Gold Mine operated by Chifeng Gold in the Western Region. These companies rely on Chinese technology and equipment to enhance efficient and responsible mineral production while contributing to job creation, infrastructure expansion and local value addition.

According to the ambassador, Shandong Gold has prioritized local employment, with 94 per cent of its approximately 1,600 contract employees being Ghanaians. The company has invested about two million United States dollars in health, education, environmental sanitation and community infrastructure construction, including building a 25 kilometre road that connects more than 10 communities.

Chifeng Gold has established the Golden Star Community Development Fund, investing approximately 4.5 million United States dollars to construct community centres, schools, clinics, drinking water projects, roads and other infrastructure for local communities, Ambassador Tong revealed. The company has also partnered with local farmers to reclaim mined lands for agriculture, establishing the Golden Star Oil Palm Plantations Limited on former mining land.

“Currently, the company plans to build a medium sized oil palm processing plant in the area, capable of processing 10 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches per hour, to increase the industry’s added value,” he said. “This would further increase farmers’ income and provide more employment opportunities for local residents.”

The ambassador disclosed that ongoing cooperation discussions between a Chinese provincial delegation and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources could lead to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) covering geological survey, environmental management and sustainable sector development. He noted that China is ready to fully leverage its advantages to conduct full chain cooperation with Ghana, from geological surveys and exploration to resource development and environmental protection.

On green mining, Ambassador Tong explained that it offers a viable path to reducing environmentally harmful artisanal mining operations. He noted that modern mining technologies enable land reclamation, reduce water pollution and promote regulated community involvement while maintaining environmental standards.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, in an address read on his behalf by Maxwell Klu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, said the government is committed to advancing green mining and strengthening environmental protection as part of a renewed national effort to combat illegal mining and safeguard Ghana’s natural resources.

The minister pointed out the urgent need to reduce environmental consequences of mining, particularly water pollution, air pollution and land degradation. According to him, while mining remains an important pillar of the economy, without strong regulation and sustainable practices it poses serious threats to national development and public safety.

“The deployment of green mining will curb the illegal mining, also known as galamsey, which is a threat to Ghana’s sustainable growth, posing serious environmental degradation, gross socio economic effects, and an existential threat to all of us,” Minister Buah stated.

He explained that green mining prioritizes renewable energy use, waste reduction, water conservation, mercury free technologies, resource efficiency, community engagement, post mining land restoration and carbon footprint reduction. Scaling up such practices is essential to eliminating illegal mining, which has caused massive ecological destruction and severe socio economic harm across the country.

The Minister cited the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended, and the Environmental Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1124), as key legal frameworks strengthening Ghana’s fight against illegal mining. These laws provide comprehensive coverage for environmental protection and establish clear penalties for violations.

He also referenced Ghana’s commitments to major international environmental treaties, including the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Paris Agreement and the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer, as further evidence of the nation’s dedication to environmental stewardship.

“These conventions, treaties and national laws are testament to Ghana’s resolve to uphold responsible mining practices,” Minister Buah emphasized. He urged journalists to adopt practical reporting checklists, engage with credible data sources and sustain multi stakeholder conversations that keep the public informed and protected.

Albert Kofi Owusu, General Manager of the Ghana News Agency, said the workshop sought to enhance journalists’ capacity to report responsibly on mining and natural resource governance. He noted that mining remained central to Ghana’s economy but faced major threats from illegal and unregulated activities that undermine environmental integrity and community wellbeing.

Ambassador Tong urged journalists to adopt a balanced and comprehensive approach in reporting on the mining sector, particularly stories involving Chinese companies. He stressed that responsible journalism is vital to strengthening China Ghana relations and promoting sustainable mining.

“I appeal to media friends to report comprehensively and objectively about China,” the ambassador said. “Accurate narratives would contribute to stronger bilateral relations and help nurture China Ghana friendship.”

The Chinese diplomat acknowledged that while China supports Ghana’s fight against illegal mining, it is also important for the public to be informed about the positive contributions of Chinese mining firms to national development. He described as unfortunate the way some media personnel stereotype Chinese miners in their reportage, causing disaffection for foreigners engaged in genuine businesses.

The workshop comes as China and Ghana reaffirm their commitment to deepening responsible, green and mutually beneficial mining cooperation. Ambassador Tong noted that recent engagements between President Xi Jinping and President John Dramani Mahama have reinforced China’s readiness to deepen cooperation in mining, energy, agriculture and infrastructure.

During the 2025 Annual Conference and Chairman Rotation Ceremony of the ACGM held in Accra on Monday, the Association announced a leadership transition from Tang Zhenjiang, outgoing chairman and head of Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited, to Wang Jinquan. In 2025 alone, local procurement and employee wages linked to Cardinal Namdini Mining Limited exceeded 330 million United States dollars, underscoring the project’s economic impact.

Beyond flagship investments, ACGM member companies have supported scholarships, youth skills training programmes, community welfare initiatives and national campaigns, reflecting a broader effort to align mining operations with environmental sustainability, social responsibility and community harmony. The Association has also partnered with the Ghana News Agency to train journalists on green mining and responsible reporting, while providing more than 900,000 Ghana cedis in cash and in kind support to communities and individuals across the country.

Isaac Andrews Tandoh, Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, commended Chinese investors for their contributions to employment, productivity, safety and skills development. He stressed that Ghana remains committed to attracting responsible foreign direct investment into the mining sector, but emphasized that such investments must align with national development goals and regulatory standards.