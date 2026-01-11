China Completes Maiden Flight of One Ton Cargo Drone

China successfully completed the maiden flight of the Tianma 1000, an unmanned transport aircraft capable of carrying one metric ton of cargo, on Sunday morning, January 11, 2026, at an airport in Shaanxi province.

The aircraft, developed by Xi’an Aisheng Technology Group, a subsidiary of state owned China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco), represents the country’s first medium altitude, low cost transport platform, according to China Central Television (CCTV) and Xinhua News Agency.

The Tianma 1000 integrates multiple functions including logistics transport, emergency rescue, and material delivery. Designers engineered the aircraft to operate on complex plateau terrains and execute ultra short takeoffs and landings from runways measuring less than 200 meters.

The drone features a modular cargo bay that allows rapid switching between conventional cargo transport and airdrop modes, enabling flexible mission configurations. According to the manufacturer, the aircraft can reach a maximum operating altitude of 8,000 meters and achieve a top flight range of 1,800 kilometers while carrying its full payload of one metric ton, equivalent to the weight of a family car.

The aircraft incorporates an optical guided landing assistance system that enables intelligent identification of landing zones under low visibility conditions including rain, snow, fog, and haze. The system supports high precision autonomous landing capabilities.

Engineers designed an intelligent loading and unloading system that can independently complete the loading and unloading of one ton of supplies within five minutes, reducing time and labor costs. The drone also features intelligent route planning and autonomous obstacle avoidance capabilities that can identify and evade various obstacles while automatically mapping safe and cost effective flight paths in unfamiliar airspace and complex terrain.

The successful test flight marks a key developmental milestone for China’s expanding low altitude economy sector. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) projects the low altitude economy will reach 1.5 trillion yuan, approximately $209 billion, by the end of 2025, potentially expanding to 3.5 trillion yuan by 2035.

The Tianma 1000 represents one of several large unmanned cargo aircraft China has developed recently. In March 2025, the TP1000, another one ton capacity drone built by Yitong UAV System Company, completed its maiden flight in Qingdao, Shandong province. That aircraft secured 30 orders from companies including ZTO Express and Asian Express Aviation.

In May 2025, the CH YH1000 unmanned logistics aircraft, developed by Aerospace CH UAV Company, completed its maiden test flight in northwest China. That model boasts a range of 1,500 kilometers, mission endurance of 10 hours, and payload capacity of 1,200 kilograms.

The rapid development of large cargo drones reflects China’s push to build what officials describe as a strategic emerging industry focused on aerial vehicles flying below 3,000 meters altitude. These unmanned platforms target applications in remote area supply, emergency rescue operations, and rapid material transportation where traditional logistics face challenges.

Industry analysts note the drones offer potential advantages for connecting central cities with remote counties and townships, enabling low cost rapid cargo transport to address logistics challenges in remote central and western regions of China.

The Tianma 1000 joins a growing fleet of Chinese unmanned aircraft designed for civilian commercial applications rather than military purposes, though the developer’s parent company, Norinco, is a major defense contractor. The aircraft’s ability to operate from short runways, including secondary roads, compacted dirt runways, and grassy fields, expands operational flexibility beyond conventional airports.

Xi’an Aisheng Technology Group also recently developed the Lingque 150, a 200 kilogram class heavy load, long endurance composite wing unmanned aerial vehicle that completed its maiden flight in early January 2026. That smaller platform demonstrated the company’s expanding portfolio of unmanned aircraft technologies.

The successful Tianma 1000 flight test fully verified the aircraft’s airworthiness and reliability, according to the manufacturer. The company did not disclose specific timelines for commercial deployment or regulatory certification processes.