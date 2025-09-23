China-Africa Agriculture Summit Opens in Nairobi

The seventh China-Africa Cooperation (CAC) Africa Summit commenced Monday in Nairobi, bringing together industry leaders from across the continent to strengthen agricultural partnerships and address food security challenges through enhanced technological cooperation.

The two-day summit, organized jointly by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Sub-Council of Chemical Industry (CCPIT CHEM), Kenya’s Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), and Egerton University, features approximately 30 exhibitors showcasing advanced agrochemicals, bio-pesticides, specialty fertilizers, and farming equipment.

Jalen Fan, deputy director of Division 1 at CCPIT CHEM, emphasized that China’s agricultural collaboration with Africa has become a model for South-South cooperation. The conference aims to introduce high-quality agricultural solutions that contribute to improved harvests and sustainable agricultural development across participating nations.

China continues supplying Africa with efficient, low-toxicity, and environmentally friendly crop protection technologies, leveraging its expertise in research, production, and application. This technological transfer represents a significant component of broader bilateral trade relationships between China and African nations.

Barasa Wanyonyi, head of the registration department at PCPB, highlighted China’s central role in Kenya’s agricultural sector development. China serves as the largest single contributor to Kenya’s pesticide portfolio, providing both conventional and advanced products that reflect strong technical cooperation between the two countries.

The summit’s broader regional impact was emphasized by Zhu Li, counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, who described the event as an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and expand agricultural cooperation across multiple countries. The gathering brings together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, researchers, and farmers’ representatives from China, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and other regional partners.

Chinese pesticide supply has proven crucial in boosting Kenya’s crop yields and enhancing food security, according to embassy officials. This agricultural support aligns with China’s broader commitment to African development through the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) framework.

Raphael John Mwezi, senior pesticides regulator at Tanzania’s Plant Health and Pesticides Authority, noted that Chinese crop protection products are increasingly popular across Africa due to their affordability and effectiveness in pest management. This accessibility factor makes Chinese agricultural technologies particularly valuable for smallholder farmers throughout the region.

The summit addresses critical food security challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa, where population growth and climate change pressures are intensifying agricultural production demands. Technological innovations in pest control and crop protection represent essential tools for meeting these growing food security requirements.

Agricultural cooperation between China and Africa extends beyond pesticide supplies to encompass comprehensive technological transfer programs. These initiatives include training programs for local agricultural technicians, research collaboration projects, and infrastructure development supporting agricultural modernization efforts.

The CAC Africa Summit serves as a key platform within the broader China-Africa economic partnership, which has seen significant expansion in recent years. China’s agricultural investments in Africa complement infrastructure development projects and trade relationships that have positioned China as Africa’s largest trading partner.

Industry representatives at the summit are exploring opportunities for local production partnerships that could enhance technology transfer while creating employment opportunities in African agricultural sectors. These partnerships aim to build sustainable agricultural supply chains that reduce dependency on imports while improving local capacity.

The event coincides with growing international attention to food security challenges across Africa, where agricultural productivity improvements are essential for supporting population growth and economic development. Technological partnerships like those showcased at the summit represent critical components of comprehensive food security strategies.

Regional agricultural authorities are using the summit to coordinate regulatory frameworks that facilitate safe and effective use of advanced crop protection technologies. This coordination effort aims to harmonize standards across East African markets while ensuring environmental protection and farmer safety.

The summit’s focus on sustainable agricultural development reflects growing awareness of environmental considerations in agricultural modernization efforts. Bio-pesticide technologies and environmentally friendly crop protection solutions are receiving particular attention from both Chinese suppliers and African agricultural authorities.