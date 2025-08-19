Children’s Support Fund Collects GH₵2.3m for Crash Victims’ Families

A fund established to support children who lost their parents in a recent helicopter crash has raised more than GH₵2.3 million in its first week.

The initiative, announced by President John Mahama, aims to provide long-term security for the affected families.

Donations poured in from several major companies, with Stanbic Bank Ghana leading the effort by contributing GH₵500,000. Other firms including GB Foods Ghana, Quantum Oil Terminals, and Procus GH Limited also made significant contributions. The government has expressed gratitude for the swift corporate response.

Dr. Valerie Sawyerr, the fund’s coordinator, confirmed that more donations are expected in the coming weeks. The fund will accept both cedi and dollar deposits through designated bank accounts, with all proceeds dedicated to education, healthcare, and general welfare for the children.

The overwhelming support highlights a growing trend of corporate social responsibility during national crises in Ghana. Many see this effort as a model for future collaboration between the public and private sectors in times of emergency.

How do you sustain such generosity beyond the immediate tragedy? That’s a question many are now asking as the fund continues to grow.