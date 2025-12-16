Chieftaincy Tensions Flare at Fise as Amasaman Police Face Criticism for Alleged Compromise

Tensions are running high in Fise, a community within the Ga West Municipality, as a chieftaincy dispute between the people of Otublohum and Fise escalates.

Reports have surfaced that the Amasaman Police Command has been implicated in the dispute, with claims that they failed to act despite knowing about a Gazetted and a recognized chief whose name is registered at the National House of chiefs and featured in the chieftaincy bulletin.

According to reports, Mr. Doudoo Insaki, leader of Otublohum, has installed 12 individuals on Fise land, sparking outrage among the Fise community.

Documents found reveal that Fise is actually under Sempe, contradicting Otublohum’s claims.

The people of Fise are preparing to take action, and the situation is likely to turn violent.

An investigation suggests that the Amasaman Police Command has not only failed to prevent the Otublohum people from holding events on Fise lands but is also using the tension between the two communities for personal gain.

It appears that the Amasaman police command has become a tool for the Otublohum people to intimidate and harass the Fise community.

The people of Fise are outraged, feeling that their rights are being trampled upon.

They claim that the Amasaman Police Command is more interested in protecting the interests of the Otublohum people.

In Another development, residents of these villages Hubor, Obom domeabra and Okusibeade have also Lodge a complaint to the Amasaman police on different occasions on the activities of the Chief executive officer of( kas estate) kassim Atta and his accomplice by name staff for the terrorising these areas Hubor, Obom domeabra and Okusibeade with landguards ,more also intimidating them with Amasaman police when they go to farm on their family lands.

They said the police will not give them a hearing but rather ignore their report because they eat from the estate developer.

They expressed that they now live in fear, with their lives under threat.

The people of fise are calling on the government and the Ghana Police Service to intervene and address the situation before it’s too late.

The people of Fise are demanding a fair response and an end to the intimidation and harassment they have been subjected to by the Otublohum and the Amasaman police else ,it will be too late ,they said .

