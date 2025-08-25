Chieftaincy Cases Clog Courts: GDLA Pushes for Alternative Dispute Resolution

The Ga Dangme Lands Administration (GDLA) has issued an urgent call for all chieftaincy issues in court to be withdrawn, citing the detrimental impact of these disputes on development in the Greatee Accra Region.

According to the administration, chieftaincy disputes and land-related conflicts are hindering progress in approximately 90% of communities in the region.

King Dr. Ayi Tunnmaa II, President of the GDLA, emphasized the need for alternative dispute resolution,(ADR)stating that the situation has reached a boiling point.

The administration is seeking support from the Peace Council to facilitate a collaborative approach to resolving these disputes.

The GDLA’s efforts are focused on

Bringing together chiefs, heads of families, and clans to promote justice, fairness, and equity in land administration.

Creating mechanisms for proper and lawful land acquisition, and addressing compulsory acquisitions and divested lands.

The Administration is Collaborating with security agencies to eliminate land guard activities and promote peaceful land transactions.

The administration’s initiative is driven by the recognition that land disputes and chieftaincy conflicts have far-reaching implications for national stability and development.

By working together with the Peace Council and other stakeholders, the GDLA aims to find lasting solutions to these challenges and promote sustainable development in the Ga-Dangme Kingdom.

Some of the specific areas of focus for the GDLA include

-De-vesting Vested Lands Petitioning for the de-vesting of all vested lands owned by Ga-Dangme families and releasing compulsorily acquired lands.

By addressing these critical issues, the GDLA hopes to create a more peaceful and prosperous future for the people of Ga-Dangme.