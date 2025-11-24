Chiefs Urged To Champion ADR For Justice Delivery

Her Ladyship Justice Angelina Mensah-Homiah, Justice of the Court of Appeal and Judge in charge of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) programme, has underscored the crucial role of traditional authorities in promoting ADR and enhancing access to justice in Ghana.

Speaking at a sensitization workshop for chiefs of the Asogli Traditional Council in Ho, Volta Region, Justice Mensah-Homiah noted that eminent chiefs across the country have long relied on their rich experiences and authority to resolve complex disputes. Their involvement in the court-connected ADR initiative, she said, would bring immense benefits to citizens by reducing costly litigation and easing the burden on the courts.

The workshop formed part of activities marking ADR Week 2025, observed nationwide from November 24 to 28. The annual programme, organized by the ADR Directorate of the Judicial Service, aims to encourage the public and stakeholders to embrace ADR as a faster, cheaper, and more convenient means of resolving disputes. This year’s theme is “Adoption of Innovation and Technology to Enhance Access to Justice Delivery through ADR.”

As part of the week, courts across the country are conducting mass mediation sessions with trained mediators to help clear the backlog of cases.

Justice Mensah-Homiah educated the chiefs on the origins and benefits of ADR, customary arbitration within the traditional space, and mediation procedures that culminate in consent judgments. She also explained provisions of the Plea Bargaining Act, 2022 (Act 1079), which allows cases to be resolved through charge bargaining, sentence bargaining, or non-prosecution agreements—all legally recognized options.

“We don’t want people to waste money on litigation when matters can be resolved through another means that is cheaper, safer, more convenient, and time-saving,” she emphasized. “Given the risks of commuting to court repeatedly, a peaceful resolution is always the better choice.”

Deputy Director of the ADR Directorate, Ms. Christiana Pourideme, highlighted the role of technology in expanding ADR access. She explained that online mediation is now as effective as in-person sessions, with agreements adopted by the courts as consent judgments.

Representing the chiefs, the Dufia of Ho-Ahoe, Togbe Kasa III, described the engagement as “timely and fruitful.” He pledged the support of the Asogli chiefs for the ADR initiative and urged citizens to embrace the concept to reduce delays in justice delivery.

Justice Mensah-Homiah was accompanied by Mr. Daniel Kofi Dorgbetor, Volta and Oti Regional ADR Coordinator, and Ms. Edith Atsu Masamasa, Senior High Court Registrar at Ho. She is currently touring the Volta and Oti Regions to sensitize chiefs, queen mothers, religious leaders, and community groups on the benefits of ADR.