Chiefs Should Lead Flood Prevention as Bagre Dam Continues Annual Destruction

Northern Ghana faces another devastating flood season following water spillage from Burkina Faso’s Bagre Dam that began August 19, 2024, prompting a flood management expert to advocate for unprecedented integration of traditional authorities into disaster prevention strategies.

Dr Atanga Raymond Aitibasa, lecturer at C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences, argues that Ghana’s exclusion of traditional chiefs from flood management represents the fundamental flaw preventing effective response to what he describes as a predictable annual catastrophe.

The researcher’s call for “hybridization of flood risk governance” comes as communities along the White Volta River brace for destruction that has displaced hundreds of thousands since the dam’s 1992 completion. The Bagre Dam displaced about 100,000 people and destroyed several hectares of land in 2018, demonstrating the scale of recurring devastation.

Aitibasa, who holds a PhD from the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing and authored specialized research on White Volta River Basin flood risk management, told Asaase News that current strategies fail because they ignore traditional authorities who remain permanently embedded in affected communities while government officials rotate through postings.

The dam’s annual spillage during August and September coincides with peak rainfall in the Sahel region, creating what Aitibasa terms “a yearly ritual of destruction” as excess water compounds already elevated river levels throughout Ghana’s northern territories.

Ghana’s economic losses from the predictable flooding pattern reach staggering proportions. The 2007 floods forced government declaration of emergency status and required over $25 million in relief spending across 24 districts, while 2018 saw the National Disaster Management Organisation distribute aid to more than 57,000 flood victims.

The researcher identifies a tragic economic cycle forcing farmers to cultivate flood-prone riverbanks despite known risks. Declining soil fertility from over-cultivation makes flood plains represent the only viable option for fertile agricultural land, creating impossible choices between economic survival and physical safety.

Ghana’s National Buffer Zone Policy mandates 90-meter buffers along water bodies for flood control, harvestable woodlots, and fruit trees, but Aitibasa observes widespread non-compliance that exists “only on paper” while farmers occupy dangerous riverbank areas from economic necessity.

His proposed solution emphasizes empowering traditional authorities with skilled personnel and substantial water resource management responsibilities, arguing that chiefs’ permanent community presence creates superior disaster response capabilities compared to rotating government officials.

The flood management expert criticizes limited Ghana-Burkina Faso cooperation, describing current collaboration as mere “exchange of hydrological data” and basic dam opening notifications rather than meaningful joint management that could prevent downstream devastation.

Aitibasa proposes joint Bagre Dam management allowing Ghanaian officials direct involvement in spillage decisions, citing international precedents including Russia-Georgia river agreements that include compensation mechanisms for flood damages. He notes that Volta Basin Authority policies provide for such compensation, though research reveals no evidence of Burkina Faso payments to Ghana for spillage damages.

The researcher expresses mixed views on proposed infrastructure solutions like the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam, raising concerns about permanently flooding communities to address temporary flooding while noting that most irrigation benefits would serve Northeast Region rather than flood-affected Upper East communities.

His comprehensive recommendations extend beyond infrastructure to include flood insurance for vulnerable farmers, alternative livelihood programs to draw residents from dangerous riverbanks, and fundamental shifts from relief to compensation mechanisms that address root causes rather than merely responding to consequences.

Aitibasa emphasizes that affected communities must participate in solutions since they contribute to problems through riverbank cultivation necessitated by economic constraints. His message for immediate safety remains urgent: “Your life is more important than the property. Let them go, you’ll rebuild.”

The researcher’s advocacy for traditional authority integration represents a paradigm shift in Ghana’s disaster management approach, challenging decades of centralized response strategies that have failed to break the annual cycle of predictable destruction along the White Volta River.