Chiefs Set for Presidential Palace Meeting Before Akwatia Vote

Traditional leaders from Akwatia constituency will meet government ministers at the presidential palace this week to negotiate development projects ahead of next month’s parliamentary by-election.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah announced the arrangement during a community engagement on Sunday, promising chiefs a direct channel to present their constituency’s needs to relevant ministry officials. The meeting comes as political parties intensify campaigning for the September 2 by-election in the Eastern Region constituency.

Debrah told local chiefs and elders that representatives should arrive at Jubilee House on Tuesday to formalize development commitments through written agreements. The initiative represents an attempt to move beyond campaign promises toward binding governmental commitments.

“Nananom will be seated here, and the ministers in charge will be seated there too, and they will table their needs, including roads, school buildings, water, and others,” Debrah explained to the gathering. He emphasized the need for accountability in political promises, stating that constituents deserve concrete commitments rather than election rhetoric.

The Chief of Staff stressed that this approach would create transparency in government pledges. “We will not come here and say things just because we want votes. We will deliver on our promises to the people of Akwatia,” he declared during the Sunday meeting.

Akwatia voters head to polling stations on September 2 to choose their new parliamentary representative. The seat became vacant following the death of Ernest Kumi, who served six months in Parliament before his passing.

The New Patriotic Party has nominated Solomon Kwame Asumadu to defend the constituency seat. The National Democratic Congress counters with lawyer candidate Baidoo, setting up a competitive race between the two major parties.

Political observers note the significance of the government’s direct engagement with traditional authorities ahead of the vote. The strategy reflects broader efforts by the ruling party to demonstrate concrete governance achievements rather than relying solely on campaign messaging.

The meeting format promises to establish formal channels between local leadership and national government ministries. This arrangement could set precedent for how political parties engage with traditional authorities during election campaigns.

Community development priorities expected to feature in Tuesday’s discussions include infrastructure improvements, educational facilities, and water access projects. These issues consistently rank among voter concerns in rural constituencies across Ghana’s Eastern Region.