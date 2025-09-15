Chiefs renew calls for abandoned Techiman airport project

Traditional leaders in Ghana’s Bono East Region are pressing authorities to revive a decades-old airport project they say could transform the area’s economic prospects and ease regional transportation challenges.

The Techiman Traditional Council expressed frustration over the continued abandonment of the proposed airport during a meeting with Regional Minister Francis Owusu Antwi, who was conducting familiarization visits across the region.

“It was long overdue for a vibrant and commercial area like Techiman to get an airport,” said Nana Owusu Gyare, Akwamuhene and Acting President of the council. “Building an airport there was necessary to open the area and Ghana for accelerated development and economic improvement.”

The Traditional Council has expressed deep concerns over the abandonment of the airport project in the Techiman Metropolitan area, according to recent reports. The chiefs allocated over 600 acres of land for the facility decades ago but say successive governments have ignored the initiative.

Techiman’s strategic location in Ghana’s middle belt makes it ideal for an aviation hub, traditional leaders argue. The regional capital serves as a major commercial center and could benefit travelers from neighboring Burkina Faso, Mali and Ivory Coast.

“If the airport was constructed in the region, it would significantly impact every sector ranging from health, agriculture and businesses,” Gyare explained. He highlighted how the facility could address medical emergencies at the overwhelmed Holy Family Hospital by enabling rapid patient transfers.

The project showed promise in its early stages. In 2009, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority authorized an airfield at Twimia-Nkwanta for air transport activities, with the first aircraft landing on April 27 followed by another on August 31 that year.

However, progress stalled under subsequent administrations, leaving the designated land vulnerable to encroachment by residents. Chiefs worry the opportunity could be permanently lost without immediate action.

Trade benefits feature prominently in their economic argument. “This project, if actualized, would reduce the issue of highway robbery on traders who come from far to trade here,” Gyare noted, referencing security concerns affecting commerce in the region.

Regional Minister Francis Owusu Antwi says plans are far advanced for the establishment of a Technical University in the Region, indicating government attention to regional development. During the recent meeting, he pledged to advance the airport proposal while outlining additional infrastructure plans.

The minister revealed that President John Dramani Mahama has included Techiman in a 24-hour market initiative to upgrade the central market. A Technical University will be built in Techiman, with a site already selected at Forikrom, according to recent government announcements.

Plans also include establishing a military barracks to enhance regional security and a cement factory to tackle youth unemployment while reducing import costs for building materials.

The chiefs additionally requested dualization of the Nkwaeso to Oforikrom road to address growing traffic congestion as commercial activity expands.

Owusu Antwi assured traditional leaders of government commitment to equitable development distribution, though he provided no specific timeline for the airport project’s revival.

The facility would serve broader regional connectivity beyond Ghana’s borders, chiefs emphasized. As the geographic center of the country, Bono East Region is positioned to serve as a transportation hub for West African sub-regional travel and trade.

The facility would serve broader regional connectivity beyond Ghana's borders, chiefs emphasized. As the geographic center of the country, Bono East Region is positioned to serve as a transportation hub for West African sub-regional travel and trade.