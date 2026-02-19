Chiefs Demand Road Fixes In Agona West

Traditional authorities in the Agona West Constituency of the Central Region have appealed to the ruling Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to urgently address the deteriorating state of major roads linking Agona Swedru to surrounding towns.

The call was made by Nana Kweku Essieni V, the Nimfahen and Regent of Agona Swedru, during a courtesy meeting with the NDC National Chairman, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, who visited the constituency as part of his “thank you” tour following the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

Roads in Deplorable Condition

The chiefs highlighted the poor condition of key road networks, including the Swedru–Winneba road, Swedru–Oda road, and Swedru–Ajumako road.

They noted that these routes have become increasingly difficult for drivers to ply, affecting transportation, trade, and daily commuting. The traditional leaders emphasized that the constituency deserves its fair share of national development, particularly in road infrastructure, to ease movement and boost economic activity.

NDC’s Response

In his remarks, Mr. Asiedu Nketia assured the chiefs and residents that the NDC government is committed to listening to the concerns of communities and will work to address the plight of Agona West. He pledged that the issue of road construction and rehabilitation would be prioritized to improve accessibility and development in the area.

Historical Significance

Agona Swedru holds a special place in the history of the NDC. It was the venue for the party’s largest rally ever, organized under the late former President Jerry John Rawlings in 1992, which marked a defining moment in the party’s political journey.