Chief Yandu III Calls for Unity, Debunks Sacrifice Myths

Zabarma Chief Emphasises Gratitude, Interfaith Solidarity, and Youth Empowerment During Eid al-Adha

Chief Musah Yahaya Yandu III, the Chief of Greater Accra’s Zabarma Community, used his Eid al-Adha address to promote national unity, dispel misconceptions about Islamic sacrificial rites, and advocate for Muslim youth empowerment. Speaking exclusively at his palace during the festivities, the traditional leader blended spiritual reflection with a call to action.

Gratitude and Shared Heritage

Chief Yandu opened with a prayer of thanksgiving: “We thank Allah for life—many didn’t see today. To be healthy is a blessing; Alhamdulillah.” He linked Eid al-Adha to Prophet Abraham’s legacy, noting its resonance across faiths: “God tested Abraham with his son but provided a ram instead. This story unites Christians and Muslims.”

Referencing Hajj rites—stoning the Jamarat, Zamzam water—he framed the celebration as a triumph of faith over division.

Dispelling Misconceptions

Addressing rumours that sacrifices are for “rituals,” the chief clarified: “Our Prophet taught us to share: one-third for family, one-third for the needy, and one-third for

neighbours—Muslim or not. Where is the ritual?” He urged an end to misinformation, calling it harmful to social cohesion.

Appeal for Youth Empowerment

Praising President John Mahama’s apprenticeship and vocational training initiatives announced at Independence Square, Chief Yandu challenged Muslim leaders: “Let’s form a committee to secure these opportunities. Our youth need skills—medicine, law, trades—to uplift our communities.”

He stressed the need for female Muslim professionals: “Imagine our wives treated by Muslim female doctors—it’s dignity we lack today.”

Economic Progress and National Unity

The chief applauded recent market stability: “For the first time in years, prices are falling, not rising. We say ‘Ayekoo’ to this progress.”

Expressing confidence in the government, he added: “The President’s success is Ghana’s success.”

Closing with a unifying message, Chief Yandu declared: “Eid isn’t just for Muslims. Ghana celebrates together—let’s embrace shared prosperity.”

Background : Eid al-Adha at a Glance

– Significance: Commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, replaced by a ram.

– Traditions: Animal sacrifice (meat shared among family, needy, and neighbours), prayers, charity.

– Global Observance: Celebrated on the 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah (June 6–7, 2025).