Chief Weighs In on Daddy Lumba Burial Dispute

A prominent chief has waded into the escalating controversy over the burial arrangements for late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, stating unequivocally that the musician’s remains belong to his family, not his wife.

Nana Yaw Akuoko, Otumfuo’s Assinhene, told SeanCity TV that while Akosua Serwaa may have legitimate concerns about property distribution, she has no authority over funeral and burial decisions under Ghanaian customary law.

“The laws she’s referring to may apply in Germany where she married him, but they do not automatically apply here in Ghana, especially when it involves a customary or chieftaincy issue,” the chief said in the interview with Busumuru Sean Kingston.

His comments come amid an ongoing legal battle over Daddy Lumba’s funeral, scheduled for December 6, 2025, in Kumasi. Akosua Serwaa has filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction to halt the funeral preparations, claiming she was legally married to the musician under German law in 2004 and should be recognized as his sole widow.

Court documents show Akosua Serwaa is asking the High Court in Kumasi to restrain both the musician’s family and his widely known second wife, Priscilla Ofori Atta, popularly called Odo Broni, from organizing the funeral or performing any widowhood rites. She has also named Transitions Funeral Home in her lawsuit.

According to her legal team, there has been a continuous and deliberate effort to marginalize Akosua Serwaa in all funeral-related discussions since Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025. They maintain that her marriage to the musician was still valid and legally binding at the time of his passing.

The Assinhene, however, emphasized that Ghana’s customary laws place burial and funeral decisions squarely in the hands of the abusua, or family. He cautioned that while the public must respect the grieving widow’s emotions, traditional protocols cannot be overridden by foreign legal claims when it comes to burial matters.

“Once an individual dies, the deceased becomes the family’s property. Neither the person’s wife nor their children have any power over the corpse,” the chief stated, articulating a position rooted in Akan customary practice.

The family has already followed traditional protocols by formally informing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, of Daddy Lumba’s passing in early August. According to Ashanti customs, no funeral or public mourning can occur for a prominent native until the Asantehene is officially notified. The Ekuona Royal Family of Nsuta received permission from Otumfuo to proceed with funeral arrangements.

Victor Kofi Owusu Boahene, head of Daddy Lumba’s family, has denied receiving any court injunction and insists preparations for the funeral continue as planned. Speaking to Kumasi-based Akoma FM, he explained that the family followed all traditional and formal procedures before publicly announcing the December funeral date.

The dispute highlights a complex intersection of customary law, statutory law, and international marriage regulations. While Akosua Serwaa’s German marriage certificate may carry legal weight for property matters, burial rights in Ghana typically fall under customary jurisdiction, particularly for individuals from traditional backgrounds.

Legal experts note that when a Ghanaian dies without a will, as appears to be the case with Daddy Lumba, both statutory and customary law may apply depending on various factors including the nature of the marriage and the type of property involved. The absence of clear testamentary instructions has created space for competing claims.

The controversy has drawn significant public attention, with media personalities and social commentators weighing in. Some have warned that any attempt to enforce a court injunction at the funeral would face significant resistance, particularly given Otumfuo’s expected attendance and the traditional protocols surrounding such ceremonies.

For Akosua Serwaa’s legal team, the case centers on her exclusion from decision-making processes and concerns about property distribution. They’ve indicated that recognizing Odo Broni as a widow could affect Akosua Serwaa’s claims to properties accumulated during her marriage to the musician.

The family’s position remains that customary law governs funeral arrangements regardless of marriage certificates obtained abroad. They argue that as members of the Ekuona Royal Family with ties to the Ashanti Kingdom, traditional protocols must be followed.

As December approaches, the standoff shows no signs of resolution. Whether the courts will intervene in what the family considers a purely customary matter remains uncertain. What’s clear is that Daddy Lumba’s burial has become a test case for how Ghana’s legal system handles conflicts between customary practices and foreign legal claims.

The Assinhene’s intervention adds traditional authority to the family’s position, potentially strengthening their case that burial decisions rest with the abusua rather than spouses, regardless of legal marriage status. However, the courts will ultimately determine whether Akosua Serwaa’s injunction application has merit under Ghana’s legal framework.