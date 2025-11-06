Chief of Staff Urges Ghanaians to View Taxation as National Investment

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has called for a radical shift in how citizens perceive taxation, urging Ghanaians to view tax not as a burden but as an investment in the country’s shared future.

Speaking on behalf of President John Mahama at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) launch of the Sustained Tax Education and Modified Taxation Scheme in Accra on November 5, 2025, Debrah said the country’s progress depends on a mindset change that links every cedi paid in taxes to the roads, schools, hospitals, and opportunities citizens desire. The event was held under the theme “Promoting Voluntary Compliance through Sustained Tax Education.”

The Chief of Staff insisted that every citizen, enterprise, and stakeholder must reaffirm their commitment to understanding, trusting, and sustaining the tax system. He emphasized that Ghana’s development cannot continue relying heavily on borrowing or external aid when the potential to fund its own future lies within. The country can and must take the bold step of internally generating enough revenue to fund developmental projects, he stated, adding that true national independence begins with financial self sufficiency.

Debrah’s appeal reframed taxation as a form of shared investment. He argued that when taxpayers see their money working in improved public services, infrastructure, and livelihoods, trust in the system grows naturally. “We must move from seeing tax as a burden or inevitability to seeing tax as an investment in the building of our dear nation,” he noted, adding that as part of the reset agenda, Ghana must internally generate enough revenue to fund developmental projects.

The initiative aims to simplify the tax process, encourage voluntary compliance, and make tax education a continuous national conversation. Beyond improving systems and technology, the scheme seeks to cultivate trust by showing Ghanaians that paying taxes is not merely a civic duty but an act of patriotism. Debrah admitted that achieving full voluntary compliance is a long journey but stressed that the country has delayed too long. “I consider this campaign as an essential tool to help us speed up our travel time,” he emphasized.

The Chief of Staff commended the GRA for exceeding its 2025 third quarter revenue target of GH₵130.2 billion by collecting GH₵130.6 billion, representing an overperformance of GH₵347 million. He expressed confidence that the authority would end the year exceeding its ambitious GH₵189 billion target. The 2025 target represents approximately 23 percent growth over the 2024 collection of GH₵153.5 billion.

Debrah stressed that effective revenue collection enables teachers in remote communities to have decent classrooms, nurses to work with adequate equipment, and graduates to find jobs as businesses expand in a more stable economic environment. He said the campaign would help bring more players in the informal sector into the tax net, promoting a culture of voluntary compliance that could transform attitudes.

The Chief of Staff encouraged the GRA to explore revenue opportunities within the night market economy under the government’s 24 hour economy initiative to boost overall tax revenue. He called on citizens and residents to voluntarily declare and pay accurate taxes to support national progress, adding that government would continue ensuring transparency in the use of tax revenue to build public trust. “Taxpayers must see that officials are stewards and not predators feeding on their gains,” he stated.

Deputy Minister of Finance Thomas Nyarko Ampem reaffirmed government’s commitment to the three year sustained tax education programme announced in the 2025 Budget. He said the initiative is vital to building trust, fairness, and a healthy tax culture in which every Ghanaian contributes their fair share to national progress. Ampem also revealed that the 2026 Budget, to be presented on November 13, 2025, would address structural issues in Ghana’s Value Added Tax (VAT) system, making it simpler and less burdensome for taxpayers.

Commissioner General of the GRA Anthony Kwasi Sarpong said the two initiatives mark a defining step toward a fair, transparent, and efficient tax system aligned with Ghana’s development goals. The Modified Taxation Scheme offers a fair, predictable, and convenient way for micro, small, and medium businesses to comply with tax laws, reducing bureaucracy and building trust between taxpayers and the authority.

The scheme is not a new tax but a simplified form of personal income tax targeted at informal sector workers whose incomes are generated solely within Ghana and who are not registered for VAT. The system operates through a digital platform accessible via the MTS mobile app or by dialing *880#. Users can register using their Ghana Card, digital address, phone number, business registration, and sales information.

Board Chairman of GRA George Kweku Ricketts Hagan said the initiatives form part of a renewed effort to enhance tax compliance, especially within the informal sector, which makes up 80 percent of Ghana’s workforce but contributes only about 30 percent to gross domestic product (GDP). The three year nationwide education campaign will leverage radio, television, social media, schools, and community engagements to deepen public understanding of taxation and its crucial role in national development.

According to Commissioner General Sarpong, the initiatives have the potential of adding more than GH₵10 billion to domestic tax revenue annually. Analysis shows that if the authority can bring at least two million taxpayers every year into the formal system, significant revenue would be added to support national development.