Chief Of Staff Unveils New Board For MASLOC

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Hon. Julius Debrah, has sworn in the new Board of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Jubilee House, the seat of government, in Accra, is expected to play a critical role in navigating MASLOC towards greater efficiency, financial sustainability, and equitable support for SME’s and citizens in Ghana.

MASLOC stands for Microfinance and Small Loans Centre. It is an apex body in Ghana responsible for implementing microfinance programs aimed at reducing poverty. MASLOC provides micro and small loans to start-ups and small businesses to help them grow, expand, and create jobs and wealth.

The newly constituted board, made up of seasoned professionals with diverse expertise in finance, governance, entrepreneurship, and development strategy, will work closely with MASLOC’s management team to deepen financial inclusion, improve loan recovery rates, promote sustainable livelihoods, especially among women, youth, and expanding financial services to underserved communities.

In brief remarks, the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, commended MASLOC for its ongoing role in empowering micro and small enterprises, emphasising the pivotal role it plays as a strategic partner in addressing poverty through access to credit and business support.

The newly sworn-in Board Chairperson, Mr. Jerry Nyamekye, in an acceptance speech on behalf of the board, expressed deep gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for the trust reposed in them.

He noted that the Board is fully aware of the great responsibility that comes with this appointment and would work tirelessly to ensure the apex institution for microfinance and small loans, becomes a critical vehicle in advancing the government objectives particularly in promoting financial inclusion, job creation, and poverty alleviation, with a strong focus on resetting the economy of Ghana.

He further pledged the Board’s support to work with discipline, vision, and transparency to reposition the Centre to fully deliver on its mandate.

Mr. Jerry Nyamekye took the opportunity to briefly outline some immediate term, measures and priorities that includes strengthening governance oversight and institutional discipline, particularly in loan recovery and disbursement processes, to safeguard public funds and ensure long-term sustainability and Digitizing operations and loan management systems to enhance monitoring, reduce inefficiencies, and promote transparency and accountability.

These building blocks, he stressed, will form part of a broader and verifiable turnaround agenda that would be coupled with the collective support of the Office of Government Machinery, MASLOC’s management and staff, and our development partners.

The other members of the newly constituted Board also expressed their support and readiness to deliver and ensure that resources are managed with integrity and foresight.

The new MASLOC board members are Mr. Jerry Nyamekye – Chairperson, Madam Abigail Yaa, Hajia Joyce Zaynab Mahama, and Mr. Linus Azeriwie Agalisi – Member.

Others are Nana Amponsah Dokua III, Madam Lily-Love Esetoobu Nunno, and Madam Nana Akyaa Anti.

The rest are Mr. Simon Viglo Amegashie and Madam Beryl Appenteng.