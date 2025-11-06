Chief of Staff Lauds GRA Revenue Mobilization Progress

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has commended the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for its impressive revenue performance so far in 2025, expressing confidence that the Authority will end the year exceeding its ambitious GH₵189 billion target.

Speaking at the launch of the Sustained Tax Education and Modified Taxation Scheme on November 5, Debrah revealed that as of September 2025, GRA had mobilized GH₵130.6 billion, surpassing its projected GH₵130.2 billion for the first three quarters by GH₵347 million. This achievement demonstrates that the Authority is living up to its mandate of mobilizing revenue for national development.

The feat reflects growing efficiency and commitment within GRA’s operations, according to the Chief of Staff. Despite describing the task of revenue mobilization as arduous, Debrah remained optimistic about the Authority’s ability to meet and possibly exceed its year end target.

Debrah noted that this year’s target of GH₵189 billion represents approximately 23% growth over the 2024 collection of GH₵153.5 billion. The ambitious target underscores the government’s renewed push toward improving domestic revenue mobilization and reducing dependence on external financing.

Out of the GH₵189 billion for the entire 2025 fiscal year, the authority was expected to raise GH₵130.2 billion within the first three quarters. By the end of September, data showed it had raised about GH₵130.6 billion, exceeding the target by GH₵347 million.

With about GH₵58.4 billion expected to be raised in the last quarter of the year, the Chief of Staff said he remains very optimistic that the authority will exceed the target. He expressed full confidence in the board, Commissioner General, management and staff to end the year with a positive deviation.

The Chief of Staff drew attention to the importance of citizen participation in national development using a family analogy. He questioned how feasible it is for limited resources to evenly develop the entire nation if only 20 percent of those eligible to contribute are doing so.

He stressed that Ghana’s development cannot rely solely on a small fraction of taxpayers. Broader participation and compliance are essential for the country to fund its own projects sustainably without excessive borrowing or dependence on donor support.

The newly launched tax education and modified taxation campaign aims to build trust, promote voluntary compliance, and make taxation a shared national cause rather than a bureaucratic requirement. The initiative seeks to simplify tax processes and improve understanding among citizens about how their contributions drive development.

Debrah commended GRA for its continued innovation and responsiveness to the evolving economic landscape. He reminded Ghanaians that sustainable growth depends on a collective sense of responsibility, with every eligible citizen and business playing their part in nation building.

The Authority’s performance comes amid broader economic recovery efforts by the government. Meeting or exceeding the GH₵189 billion target would provide crucial fiscal space for infrastructure development, social services, and debt servicing obligations.