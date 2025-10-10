Chief of Staff Julius Debrah to Grace “Duamenefa” Grand Durbar in Dzodze

The chiefs and people of the Volta Region are gearing up to welcome the Chief of Staff, Hon. Julius Debrah, as the Special Guest of Honour at this year’s “Duamenefa” Grand Durbar, scheduled for next week Saturday at the Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School mini stadium.

The “Duamenefa” initiative, meaning “Let us coexist in peace”, is a regional peace and development movement spearheaded by the Duamenefa Foundation, a non-governmental organization established by Fafaa 100.3 FM, Dzodze.

The annual event integrates sports and culture as powerful tools for peacebuilding, unity, and youth development across communities in the Volta Region.

The initiative, held in collaboration with the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Football Association, and the Athletics Association of Ghana, seeks to discover and nurture hidden talents among the youth, guiding them toward national and international recognition.

Over the past nine years, the program has achieved remarkable success. It has fostered unity among hundreds of communities, elevated promising athletes into Division One, Division Two, and Premier League teams, and provided international opportunities for youths who now play professionally in Europe.

This mega project is sponsored by H.E. Gabriel Kwamigah Tanko Atokple (Togbi Nyaxordeakorla I), Council of State Member representing the Volta Region.

According to Mr. Emmanuel Ketaman Evortepe, the Executive President of the Duamenefa Foundation and CEO of Fafaa 100.3 FM, H.E. Tanko is a visionary who believes that the true wealth of every nation lies in its youth. His continued investment in sports, peacebuilding and community development underscores his dedication to empowering young people for a brighter future.