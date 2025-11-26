Chief of Staff Julius Debrah Pushes Committee to Promote Ghana’s Investment and Tourism at 2026 World Cup

Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has called on the newly inaugurated 2026 World Cup Ministerial Oversight Committee to take firm control of travel coordination and ensure that the country’s international reputation remains intact ahead of the tournament in the United States.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, Mr. Debrah reminded the 11-member committee that its mandate goes beyond preparing for football festivities. According to him, past issues surrounding visa processing and unauthorized travel have occasionally tarnished the nation’s image, and the upcoming World Cup presents an opportunity to correct that pattern.

“We are tasking you to coordinate travel arrangements thoroughly. We often run into difficulties with visas, and as you know, some individuals try to take advantage of the system and abscond, which reflects poorly on the country,” he cautioned.

He urged the committee to work closely with U.S. consular officials to ensure that legitimate supporters are able to travel to cheer on the Black Stars without incident. “The committee must make time to engage the relevant officials at the American Embassy so that Ghanaians who genuinely intend to support the team are given the chance to do so,” he said.

Beyond logistics and fan travel, Mr. Debrah emphasized that the World Cup offers Ghana a global platform to showcase more than its football culture. He challenged the committee to highlight the country’s economic prospects, tourism attractions, and broader national identity throughout the tournament.

“This is an opportunity to market our investment potential to the world. It shouldn’t be only about football,” he noted. “What can we associate with our presence there? Let the world see Ghana as a place of opportunity. Promoting our tourism is a key part of that, and if we present ourselves well, we can make the nation proud.”

The committee is expected to begin work immediately as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.