Chief of Staff Julius Debrah Hits Campaign Trail in Akwatia

Julius Debrah arrived in Akwatia today to rally support for the ruling party’s candidate ahead of next week’s crucial by-election in the Eastern Region constituency.

The Chief of Staff’s visit comes just eight days before voters head to the polls on September 2, with both major parties intensifying their campaigns for the vacant parliamentary seat. Debrah’s presence signals the National Democratic Congress’s determination to capture what has traditionally been opposition territory.

His itinerary includes meetings with traditional authorities and community elders before taking the campaign directly to Akwatia’s streets. The senior government official will be promoting lawyer Benard Bediako Baidoo, the NDC’s chosen candidate for the contest.

Party organizers hope Debrah’s high-profile involvement will energize grassroots supporters and boost turnout in key areas. The Chief of Staff’s reputation as an experienced political strategist could prove valuable in mobilizing undecided voters.

The by-election became necessary following the death of Ernest Kumi, who had represented the constituency for the New Patriotic Party. Kumi passed away just six months after securing re-election in December’s general elections, creating an unexpected political vacuum.

The NPP faces the challenge of defending what they consider a stronghold while operating from opposition. Party leaders have framed their campaign around honoring Kumi’s legacy and maintaining continuity in local representation.

Both parties recognize Akwatia’s strategic importance beyond the single parliamentary seat. The result could provide early signals about voter sentiment toward President John Mahama’s new administration and the NPP’s effectiveness in opposition.

Local issues including mining concerns, infrastructure development, and youth employment have dominated campaign discussions. The constituency’s history with illegal mining activities has made environmental restoration a key talking point for candidates.

Debrah’s visit represents the NDC’s most senior government intervention in the race so far. His involvement suggests the ruling party views this seat as winnable despite the constituency’s recent voting patterns.

The September 2 contest will test both parties’ organizational capabilities and their ability to connect with voters in a changing political landscape.