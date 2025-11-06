Chief of Staff Hails Faith Healthcare Network as Strategic National Partner

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has reaffirmed government’s commitment to deepening partnership with the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), describing the network as an indispensable pillar in the country’s healthcare system.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Staff at the 2025 CHAG Annual Conference in Koforidua on November 4, Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said collaboration between church and state remains essential to achieving equitable healthcare delivery nationwide. The conference was held under the theme “Sustaining Christian Identity, Values, and Ethics in Health Systems Strengthening.”

Debrah noted that CHAG contributes nearly one third of healthcare services in Ghana, particularly in remote and underserved areas, describing the partnership as one of the nation’s “quiet success stories.” The association operates over 385 health facilities under 32 Christian denominations across all 16 regions and 188 districts, with 22 health training institutions training over 5,000 nurses, midwives, physiotherapists, doctors, and technicians annually.

The Chief of Staff indicated that Christian institutions played a foundational role in Ghana’s health system long before establishment of the Ministry of Health, building mission hospitals, clinics and training schools that treated both body and spirit. “Mission hospitals did not just provide medicine; they provided ministry,” he stated. “Your work has given meaning to the national goal of ‘health for all’ and has proven that values rooted in faith and public policy can work together to uplift lives.”

Debrah assured CHAG of continued collaboration through resource allocation, policy support and capacity building. Government views the association as a strategic partner in implementing key national health policies, including the Free Primary Healthcare Programme aimed at removing cost barriers for essential services.

“This programme will ensure that no mother dies in childbirth because she couldn’t afford a consultation, and no elderly person is turned away because their pension couldn’t cover their prescription,” he explained. “Your facilities are embedded in communities, and your ethos aligns with service without discrimination.”

The Chief of Staff emphasized that the vision extends beyond expanding facilities to building a system anchored in compassion, dignity and accountability. He said the journey toward Universal Health Coverage by 2030 cannot be achieved without CHAG’s continued leadership and presence in rural communities.

Debrah stressed that strengthening moral and ethical foundations is as vital as investing in infrastructure or technology. He encouraged CHAG institutions to maintain their reputation for integrity, transparency, and service rooted in Christian compassion. “A resilient health system is not built by equipment alone; it is built by people of integrity, institutions of trust, and values that endure,” he remarked, urging institutions to remain beacons of ethical leadership in the health sector.

He also underscored the importance of shaping the next generation of health professionals who combine technical competence with genuine compassion. The Chief of Staff said CHAG’s identity “is not a label but a light.”

While acknowledging the impact of modern technology and changing social dynamics on healthcare, Debrah called for maintaining CHAG’s spiritual foundation. He encouraged the organization to continue leading outreach programmes, early detection health campaigns, and community focused interventions that blend technical skill with human connection.

Looking ahead, the Chief of Staff urged CHAG and government to stay united in their mission, noting that achieving national health outcomes will demand shared responsibility, empathy and resilience. “Let CHAG continue to be the moral compass of healthcare delivery, where service meets sacrifice, where healing meets holiness, and where compassion transforms communities,” he stated.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh also addressed the conference, calling on healthcare institutions to uphold professional and ethical standards in service delivery. He urged health practitioners not to discriminate against patients, whether in public or private facilities, stressing that fairness and patient safety must remain central to healthcare delivery.

Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, delivering the keynote address, noted that for decades, CHAG facilities have become sanctuaries of healing and testimonies of what leadership grounded in faith can accomplish for national development.

The two day conference brought together policymakers, governing board members, directors, managers, health workers, strategic development partners, and church leaders. Discussions focused on responsible leadership, financial governance, effective resource management, and sustaining quality healthcare delivery within CHAG institutions.