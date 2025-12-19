Chief of Staff Explores Theatre as Economic Asset with Cultural Entrepreneur

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah met playwright Latif Abubakar to discuss the strategic value of theatre as a scalable cultural asset, focusing on The Second Coming of Nkrumah musical ahead of its December premiere.

The engagement centred on a flagship production that Abubakar describes as deliberately structured cultural intellectual property designed for international touring, licensing and long-term value creation. The musical tells a fictional story of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s symbolic return, using theatre to interrogate contemporary African challenges including leadership accountability, economic independence, industrialisation and Pan-African integration within a globalised economy.

Abubakar explained that the production is being developed with a commercial architecture similar to successful Broadway and West End franchises, incorporating live performances, touring circuits, merchandising and digital streaming. He noted that Africa’s creative economy is projected to exceed USD 30 billion by 2030, making culture a viable contributor to GDP growth, employment and foreign exchange earnings.

The meeting reflects Ghana’s continued exploration of innovative pathways for economic diversification and global branding through cultural assets. Theatre and the performing arts remain underutilised in national economic planning despite their demonstrated capacity to generate revenue, create jobs and enhance international visibility.

Julius Debrah acknowledged the importance of public-private collaboration in building globally competitive Ghanaian brands. He highlighted the role of cultural initiatives under The Black Star Experience in attracting diaspora tourism, investment and international visibility, signalling government recognition of culture as an economic sector rather than purely ceremonial activity.

As part of the engagement, Abubakar extended a formal invitation to the Chief of Staff and officials of the Jubilee House to attend the global premiere of the production. The invitation underscores the value of policymakers experiencing firsthand the scale and commercial potential of Ghanaian creative enterprises, according to Abubakar.

The Second Coming of Nkrumah musical will headline the 2025 African Festival, a three-day cultural and tourism event running from 28 to 30 December 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre. The musical will be staged on Sunday, 29 December 2025, with two performances at 4:00 pm and 8:00 pm, serving as the centrepiece of the festival.

The production is expected to be a major attraction during Ghana’s peak December tourism season, when the country experiences high inflows of diaspora visitors and international tourists. December has traditionally been Ghana’s strongest month for cultural tourism, with events clustered around the holiday period to maximise attendance and revenue.

The African Festival will also feature Don Quixote Africa on 28 December, and a grand concert on 30 December with performances by Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Rocky Dawuni, Wiyaala, Bessa Simons, Amadzeba Nat Brew and The Adaha Band. The festival will include cultural exhibitions, art markets, food courts and historical installations designed to showcase Ghanaian heritage and contemporary creative output.

The festival’s programming reflects a broader strategy to position Accra as a regional hub for cultural events and creative industry development. Ghana has made significant investments in tourism infrastructure and cultural programming in recent years, seeking to capture a larger share of African tourism spending and diaspora engagement.

Theatre productions structured as commercial intellectual property represent a relatively new approach in Ghana’s creative sector. While individual performances and festivals have existed for decades, few productions have been designed from inception with international touring, licensing and merchandising as core revenue strategies.

The musical’s focus on Nkrumah as subject matter taps into enduring interest in Ghana’s founding president both domestically and across the African diaspora. Nkrumah remains a symbol of Pan-African ideals and anti-colonial resistance, making narratives centred on his legacy potentially marketable beyond Ghana’s borders.

Abubakar’s emphasis on the production’s commercial architecture suggests an attempt to professionalise aspects of Ghana’s theatre industry that have historically operated informally. International touring requires substantial investment in production quality, rights management and marketing infrastructure, areas where Ghanaian cultural producers have faced challenges.

The meeting between the Chief of Staff and the cultural entrepreneur indicates potential government interest in supporting creative enterprises that demonstrate export potential and alignment with national branding objectives. How that support might materialise in policy terms or resource allocation remains to be seen as the production moves toward its premiere.