Chief of Staff Debrah to Headline Volta Peace Festival

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah will serve as Special Guest of Honour at the ninth annual Duamenefa Grand Durbar scheduled for October 18 at the Dzodze-Penyi Senior High School mini stadium, organizers announced Thursday.

The event represents the latest milestone for a regional peace initiative that has spent nearly a decade fostering unity across Volta Region communities while discovering athletic talent among local youth. Duamenefa, meaning “Let us coexist in peace” in the local language, has become one of the region’s most significant cultural and sporting gatherings.

The Duamenefa Foundation, a non-governmental organization established by Fafaa 100.3 FM in Dzodze, spearheads the annual celebration that integrates sports and culture as tools for peacebuilding and youth development. Over nine years, the program has achieved notable success in elevating young athletes into professional ranks.

According to organizers, the initiative has helped hundreds of youth secure positions in Division One, Division Two, and Premier League teams, with some advancing to professional careers in European football. The program works in collaboration with the National Sports Authority, the Ghana Football Association, and the Athletics Association of Ghana to identify and nurture hidden talent.

Gabriel Kwamigah Tanko Atokple, who serves as Council of State Member representing the Volta Region and holds the traditional title Togbi Nyaxordeakorla I, sponsors the annual event. His continued investment reflects his belief that youth development forms the foundation of national prosperity.

Emmanuel Ketaman Evortepe, Executive President of the Duamenefa Foundation and CEO of Fafaa 100.3 FM, praised Tanko’s vision for recognizing that a nation’s true wealth lies in its young people. “His dedication to empowering young people through sports and community development has been transformative for our region,” Evortepe said.

Debrah’s attendance carries particular significance given his position in President John Mahama’s administration. Debrah returned to his former role as Chief of Staff when Mahama was sworn in for his second presidential term in January 2025, having previously held the position during Mahama’s earlier presidency.

The Chief of Staff has maintained an active schedule attending regional cultural events. Just last weekend, he graced the 2025 Ngmayem Festival Grand Durbar in Dodowa, demonstrating the government’s engagement with traditional celebrations across Ghana.

The Duamenefa initiative stands out among regional development programs for its dual focus on peace and talent cultivation. In a region that has occasionally faced political tensions, the “coexist in peace” message carries special resonance, bringing together communities through shared cultural heritage and sporting competition.

Next week’s durbar will feature traditional ceremonies, athletic competitions, and cultural performances showcasing the Volta Region’s rich heritage. Chiefs and people from across the region are expected to attend, making it one of the largest gatherings in Dzodze this year.

The event’s success over nine years suggests that sports and culture can serve as effective vehicles for unity and development when properly organized and consistently supported. Young athletes who have advanced through the program stand as testament to its impact on individual lives and community pride.

For Dzodze and surrounding communities, the durbar represents more than just an annual celebration. It has become an institutional force for positive change, creating pathways for youth who might otherwise lack opportunities while simultaneously strengthening social bonds across traditional boundaries.

Whether Debrah’s appearance will generate additional government support for the initiative remains to be seen, but his presence signals official recognition of the program’s value. As Ghana continues working to develop its youth and maintain social cohesion, models like Duamenefa offer practical examples of grassroots programs achieving measurable results.