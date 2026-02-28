Chief Justice Warns Judges on Maritime Law Gaps as 24-Hour Economy Kicks In

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has put High Court judges on notice over the need for full command of maritime court procedures, warning that gaps in judicial knowledge leave room for exploitation by legal practitioners operating in Ghana’s specialised admiralty and shipping environment.

He made the remarks at the opening of a maritime law seminar organised by the Judicial Training Institute (JTI) for High Court judges, with support from the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA). The training brought together 48 judges drawn from across the country to sharpen their understanding of admiralty practice, shipping regulations, and the evolving international dimensions of maritime commerce.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said judges must be thoroughly versed in the rules governing their jurisdiction, particularly within a sector as technically demanding as maritime law. He cautioned that lawyers are quick to identify and exploit any deficiency on the Bench, and that the maritime field demands a standard of precision and diligence that leaves little room for error.

While acknowledging that the current volume of maritime litigation does not yet justify the creation of a standalone specialised court, the Chief Justice maintained that judges handling such cases must be equipped to do so with confidence and consistency. He also acknowledged the GSA’s sustained collaboration with the Judicial Service over the past 15 years, describing the partnership as central to raising the quality of maritime adjudication in Ghana.

Speaking on behalf of GSA Chief Executive Officer Prof. Ransford Gyampo, Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Technical Services Sylvia Asana Dauda Owu linked the training directly to the recently enacted 24-Hour Economy policy under President John Dramani Mahama. She said the initiative, now backed by law, is designed to keep trade and logistics flowing around the clock, and that its success hinges significantly on the quality of judicial decisions supporting it.

Dauda Owu said the commercial sector is looking to the courts to deliver timely, consistent, and well-reasoned rulings that provide predictability for businesses operating in Ghana’s trade environment. She stressed that the pursuit of efficiency must not come at the cost of fairness, and that judicial decisions must ensure innovation in commercial activity does not outpace compliance with the law. Ghana’s ambition to establish itself as a preferred international trade hub in West Africa, she added, depends in part on how effectively courts manage maritime disputes.

Justice I.O. Tanko Amadu of the Supreme Court and Director of the JTI encouraged the participating judges to make full use of the sessions to build a deeper, more consistent framework for the adjudication of maritime disputes in Ghana.