Chief Justice removal sparks debate over Ghana’s judicial independence

President John Mahama’s decision to remove Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo from office has triggered intense discussion about constitutional procedure, political interference, and potential impacts on investor confidence in Ghana’s legal system.

The removal follows a committee of inquiry’s recommendation under Article 146(9) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, which found evidence of “stated misbehaviour” after reviewing over 10,000 pages of documentation and interviewing numerous witnesses. Justice Pwamang chaired the five-member committee that examined three separate petitions against the Chief Justice.

Legal experts remain divided on the implications. Prof. Kwame Tua-Yeboah and lawyer Ansah Asare acknowledge that the constitutional process was followed correctly, with the President acting on the committee’s binding recommendation as required by law.

But former Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah described the action as “an unholy assault on the independence of the judiciary,” warning it could establish a troubling precedent for future political interference in judicial matters.

The lack of transparency surrounding the specific allegations has heightened concerns. The closed-door nature of the inquiry and Torkornoo’s claims of procedural unfairness have raised questions about whether the process, while technically constitutional, undermines public confidence in judicial independence.

For investors, the removal presents a complex picture. On one hand, following constitutional procedures demonstrates respect for rule of law, a key factor in investment decisions. The action also shows that even senior officials face accountability when allegations are substantiated.

However, the opacity surrounding the case could signal political interference rather than genuine judicial oversight. Foreign investors evaluating political risk in Ghana may interpret the removal as evidence that the separation of powers faces pressure, particularly given the politically sensitive timing.

Markets typically value transparency and predictable legal frameworks. The closed-door nature of the proceedings, combined with limited public information about the underlying allegations, could unsettle investor sentiment about Ghana’s institutional stability.

The government’s handling of the successor appointment and efforts to address judicial independence concerns will likely influence how international markets interpret this unprecedented action. Ghana’s democratic institutions face a critical test in maintaining investor confidence while navigating the constitutional complexities of judicial accountability.