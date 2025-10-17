Chief Establishes Endowment Fund To Support Education

The Chief of Agona Kwanyako in the Central Region and Kyidomhen of the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Odeefo Dr. Ampim Darko V, has taken steps to support the education of brilliant but needy students in his area by establishing an Endowment Fund to achieve this objective.

According to him, the aim of establishing the fund is not just to support brilliant students in his area, but also to help address and promote the declining standard of education in the Central Region, which was once touted as the beacon of education in the country.

Odeefo Dr. Ampim Darko disclosed this during the celebration of this year’s Akwambo festival at Agona Kwanyako. He therefore appealed to parents to take the education of their children seriously, as, according to him, that is the only legacy they can bequeath them.

He further advocated for the introduction of punitive measures by the government against any parent, especially fathers, who fail to cater for the education of their children.

He later appealed to individuals and benevolent organizations to contribute to the fund to support his initiative.