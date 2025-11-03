Chevron Enters Guinea Bissau Offshore Exploration with Two Blocks

Chevron Corporation has entered Guinea Bissau’s offshore oil and gas exploration sector through two blocks in the Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry (MSGBC) basin, marking the American energy giant’s latest expansion into West African frontier markets. The company announced the acquisition on Sunday, November 3, 2025, following a ceremony in Bissau with officials from Petroguin, the national oil company.

Chevron Guinea Bissau Exploration I, Ltda., a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron, will operate offshore Blocks 5B and 6B with a 90 percent working interest in each concession. The company disclosed the agreement to explore two frontier exploration blocks in Guinea Bissau in its third quarter 2025 earnings report. Block 5B operates under the Carapau Exploration License while Block 6B holds the Peixe Espada Exploration License. Petroguin retains the remaining 10 percent working interest in both blocks.

Liz Schwarze, Chevron Vice President of Exploration, described the move as aligned with the company’s exploration strategy of adding high quality acreage to its global portfolio. Beatrice Bienvenu, Chevron Country Manager for West Africa Frontier operations, expressed enthusiasm about the partnerships with Petroguin and Guinea Bissau’s government following the signing.

Guinea Bissau lies within the MSGBC Basin, where the Bissau segment alone is estimated to contain over 1.1 billion barrels of potential oil reserves. The West African nation has been actively seeking to develop its hydrocarbon sector, with several international companies expressing interest in its offshore acreage. In September 2024, Dubai based Apus Energy drilled the Atum 1X well, the country’s first offshore test in nearly two decades, with an estimated 314 million barrels of recoverable oil potential.

The transaction received all required regulatory approvals from Guinea Bissau authorities. Chevron stated it looks forward to working with Petroguin to advance exploration and contribute to developing Guinea Bissau’s energy sector. The company emphasized its experience as a deepwater operator with activities across multiple continents.

Chevron has increased its exploration portfolio by nearly 40 percent in the last two years, including country entries into Peru, Uruguay and Namibia. The company has maintained operations in Africa for nearly a century, with current production and exploration activities in countries including Angola and Nigeria. The completion of the Hess acquisition in summer 2025 fundamentally altered Chevron’s resource portfolio, providing immediate access to approximately 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in production capacity.

Chevron Corporation ranks among the world’s leading integrated energy companies, producing crude oil and natural gas while manufacturing transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives. The company has stated its focus on lowering carbon intensity in operations while seeking to grow lower carbon businesses alongside traditional business lines.

Guinea Bissau’s offshore exploration sector remains largely underexplored despite geological similarities to productive basins in neighboring Senegal. The country recently advanced strategic partnerships with Russia for oil exploration and bauxite mining, and is developing a cooperation framework with Azerbaijan to explore upstream potential. The government continues to receive expressions of interest from international energy companies for prospecting licenses across its offshore blocks.