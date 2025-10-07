Chevalier Premium Brandy Unveils “The Perfect Brandy” Campaign

On October 5th, Gihoc Distilleries made waves in the beverage industry with the introduction of its premium brandy, Chevalier Premium Brandy, at the Trophy Tavern inside Laboma Beach Resort. The event, aptly titled “Sip, Savor, and Sunset,” drew in brand enthusiasts and newcomers alike, all eager to experience the rich flavors of Chevalier’s new offering.

The evening was hosted by Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur, Bradley Barley, who has partnered with Chevalier Premium Brandy as its brand ambassador. With his charisma and charm, Barley effortlessly wooed the crowd, introducing them to two signature cocktails: The Brandy Old Fashioned and The Brandy Alexander. The latter proved to be a fan favorite, with over 150 guests indulging in its creamy, indulgent goodness.

The picturesque backdrop of Laboma Beach, with the sun setting over the horizon, provided the ideal ambiance for the tasting event. The Trophy Tavern, with its impeccable service and edgy decor, complemented the sophisticated flavors of Chevalier Premium Brandy perfectly.

Chevalier Premium Brandy is now available at Trophy Tavern, priced at GHC 1200. Fans and connoisseurs alike can look forward to savoring the brand’s signature cocktails, crafted with precision and passion. As Bradley Barley aptly put it, “Introducing The Perfect Brandy to the masses has been a dream come true.”

Get ready to shop for your favorite Chevalier Premium Brandy and share your reviews with the brand ambassador himself! With its sleek branding and top-notch customer service, Chevalier Premium Brandy is poised to make a lasting impression in the world of fine spirits.

Gihoc Distilleries has indeed raised the bar with its introduction event, and we can’t wait to see what’s next in store for Chevalier Premium Brandy.

