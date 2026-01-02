Chelsea confirmed on Thursday they have parted company with head coach Enzo Maresca following an 18-month tenure marked by trophy success but ending with a dramatic breakdown in relations with the club’s hierarchy and disappointing Premier League form.

The Blues announced Maresca’s departure on New Year’s Day after a run of one win in seven Premier League games left the club fifth in the table, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal. While the official club statement cited mutual agreement to give the team the best chance of getting the season back on track, multiple sources revealed deep fractures between Maresca and Chelsea’s ownership structure.

Maresca joined Chelsea in June 2024 on a five-year contract, replacing Mauricio Pochettino after guiding Leicester City to the Championship title in his debut managerial campaign. During his time at Stamford Bridge, the 45-year-old Italian led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup, achieving notable silverware with a young squad still developing cohesion.

The head coach secured a fourth-placed Premier League finish last season, returning Chelsea to Champions League football and building early momentum with impressive performances including a commanding 3-0 victory over Barcelona in November that left the club just three points off the top. However, lacklustre displays against Aston Villa and Bournemouth over the holiday period increased pressure as results deteriorated sharply.

Sources told ESPN and Sky Sports News that the primary reason for Maresca’s exit was a breakdown in relations with Chelsea’s hierarchy rather than purely results-based concerns. Journalist Ben Jacobs reported that the club’s board unanimously agreed a change was needed, with one of the main issues involving disagreements between Maresca and Chelsea’s medical department over player workload and welfare management.

Chelsea insists that decisions over player fitness must remain autonomous from the manager, creating tension with Maresca who felt a lack of protection and interference leading to critical issues with ownership. The disputes included ongoing concerns about medical advice regarding minutes played by captain Reece James, who has a history of hamstring injuries that previously limited his availability.

Maresca claimed last month he had experienced the worst 48 hours of his time at the club in the buildup to a 2-0 victory over Everton, repeatedly declining to explain that outburst publicly. Sources revealed this stemmed from ongoing disputes with medical staff rather than a one-off confrontation, with the public comments taking members of his own coaching staff by surprise and drawing criticism from ownership.

The situation escalated following Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, when frustrated fans booed the team off at the final whistle and directed chants of you don’t know what you’re doing at Maresca after he substituted star playmaker Cole Palmer. The head coach did not appear at his postmatch news conference, with the club initially stating he was sick though sources later confirmed Maresca was assessing his future position.

Sky Sports chief correspondent Kaveh Solhekol explained that Maresca stepped down because he felt his position was untenable, though Chelsea was already considering dismissal due to poor results, media comments, medical department disagreements and reports linking him with other clubs. The unusual circumstances of a Premier League manager effectively resigning rather than waiting for dismissal reflected Maresca’s pride and belief he could not continue working under existing conditions.

Reports from French outlet L’Equipe suggest additional tension stemmed from owner Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali’s expectations regarding player development. The ownership reportedly demands greater rotation to showcase young talent potential for future sales, with frustration that Maresca wasn’t doing enough to achieve this objective within their multi-club model approach.

Links to a potential vacancy at Manchester City, where Maresca previously served as assistant to Pep Guardiola, created further complications despite the Italian describing the speculation as 100 percent unfounded. Sources told ESPN that some talks between Maresca and Manchester City have already occurred, though the club maintains no formal vacancy exists with Guardiola remaining in position.

Liam Rosenior has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Maresca at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea expected to announce his appointment within days. The 41-year-old Englishman currently manages Strasbourg, owned by Chelsea’s parent company BlueCo, creating a seamless transition given the existing relationship and shared ownership structure.

Rosenior guided Strasbourg to seventh place in Ligue 1 last season after nearly leading Hull City to the Championship playoffs in 2024 before making the move to France. Sources told FootballTransfers that Chelsea couldn’t care less about the knock-on effect that hiring Rosenior will have on Strasbourg’s season, prioritizing their own managerial needs over sister club considerations.

The appointment represents another calculated gamble by BlueCo ownership on younger, less experienced head coaches following previous hires including Graham Potter and Maresca himself. Potter struggled with the size and complexity of Chelsea’s squad during his brief tenure in 2022 and 2023, raising questions about whether Rosenior possesses sufficient experience to manage one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Sky Sports News reported that Chelsea is unlikely to pursue Oliver Glasner, Cesc Fabregas, Andoni Iraola or Roberto De Zerbi, with Rosenior now considered the frontrunner for the position. Other potential options previously mentioned include Xavi Hernandez and Francesco Farioli, though several candidates may be apprehensive about making mid-season switches.

Chelsea is unlikely to have Rosenior in place for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City, with assistant head coach Willy Caballero potentially remaining in the dugout for that fixture. The new permanent appointment could be confirmed in time for Wednesday’s West London derby against Fulham, allowing the incoming manager to begin work immediately with key objectives still achievable across four competitions.

Maresca’s departure marks the latest managerial change under Todd Boehly’s ownership, which has now overseen multiple coaching transitions since acquiring the club in 2022. Thomas Tuchel was dismissed shortly after the takeover, followed by Potter’s brief tenure, Mauricio Pochettino’s single season, and now Maresca’s 18-month spell ending prematurely despite trophy successes.

The pattern raises questions about Chelsea’s long-term strategic vision and whether the club’s model of hiring promising younger coaches aligns with the patience required for sustainable success. Rosenior’s potential appointment will test whether BlueCo ownership can provide the backing, support and respect necessary to avoid repeating similar issues within another 18 months.