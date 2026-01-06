Chelsea Appoints Rosenior as Head Coach Until 2032

Chelsea Football Club announced Tuesday the appointment of Liam Rosenior as head coach on a six and a half year contract through 2032. The 41 year old leaves RC Strasbourg Alsace to replace Enzo Maresca, who departed on New Year’s Day following a breakdown in relations with club hierarchy.

Rosenior becomes Chelsea’s fourth permanent manager since BlueCo took control in 2022, following Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and Maresca. The former Premier League defender has managed just over 100 matches across three coaching positions at Derby County, Hull City, and Strasbourg, making his appointment one of the least experienced in Chelsea’s modern history.

“I am extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed head coach of Chelsea Football Club. This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies,” Rosenior stated on the club’s website. He emphasized that his job is to protect that identity and create a team reflecting those values in every match. Rosenior will attend Wednesday’s Premier League match against Fulham from the stands before taking his first training session Thursday ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third round tie at Charlton Athletic.

The appointment sparked immediate debate given Rosenior’s limited track record. Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville questioned whether the hire represents the caliber Chelsea supporters expect, comparing it unfavorably to previous appointments like José Mourinho, Antonio Conte, and Guus Hiddink. “I don’t see Rosenior doing that. I don’t think it’s an appointment that is going to push Chelsea on to win the Premier League or a Champions League title,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

Rosenior guided Strasbourg to seventh place in Ligue 1 last season, securing Europa Conference League qualification for the first time in 19 years. The French club currently sits seventh again this campaign and tops their Conference League group. However, they have gone five league matches without victory, drawing 1 to 1 at Nice on Saturday in Rosenior’s final game in charge.

His departure generated controversy among Strasbourg supporters who already resent the BlueCo multi club ownership structure. Traveling fans displayed banners reading “BlueCo Out” and “non à la multipropriété” (no to multi ownership) during Saturday’s match. The club’s Ultra Boys supporter group had previously protested when striker Emmanuel Emegha was announced as joining Chelsea in 2026, displaying a banner calling him a “pawn of BlueCo.”

Rosenior addressed the difficult circumstances during an unusual farewell press conference Tuesday morning in Strasbourg. “Outside of Paris Saint Germain in France, if Chelsea want a coach, that coach will probably take the Chelsea job,” he said. “I would not have accepted the Chelsea job if I was not ready. There are clubs you just cannot turn down.” He expressed mixed emotions about leaving, stating his whole life has worked toward coaching at a world class football club.

Strasbourg president Marc Keller thanked Rosenior for his work, stating the period allowed Racing to take important steps and become an even more ambitious club. The French side is close to appointing a replacement, with former Wolverhampton Wanderers and AFC Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil among three final candidates.

Maresca’s dismissal came after just seven months following Chelsea’s UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs. Club leadership grew frustrated with his conduct regarding potential interest from Manchester City, where Pep Guardiola may step down at season’s end. Maresca reportedly attempted to leverage conversations with City into a contract extension at Chelsea, creating tension with ownership.

Additional disagreements arose over Maresca’s authority to override medical staff recommendations when returning injured players to action. The Italian manager also appeared uncomfortable with Chelsea’s large squad of young players requiring regular rotation, something BlueCo’s strategy explicitly requires given substantial investment in emerging talent.

Rosenior’s playing career spanned 16 years with Bristol City, Fulham, Reading, Hull City, and Brighton & Hove Albion before retirement in 2018. He worked as assistant manager at Brighton under Chris Hughton before moving to Derby as assistant to Frank Lampard. When Wayne Rooney departed Derby in September 2022, Rosenior served as caretaker for 12 matches before accepting the permanent position.

His time at Derby lasted just four months before he joined Hull City in November 2022. Rosenior guided Hull to a respectable mid table Championship finish in his first full season, narrowly missing the playoffs. However, results deteriorated the following campaign and Hull sacked him in October 2023 after 18 months in charge.

Strasbourg represented Rosenior’s first opportunity coaching outside England and his debut in elite European competition. The appointment came through BlueCo’s multi club network rather than traditional recruitment channels. His success in France, particularly achieving European qualification, rehabilitated his reputation after the Hull dismissal.

Chelsea currently sits fourth in the Premier League with 40 points from 20 matches, seven points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand. The squad has shown inconsistency despite significant quality, drawing criticism for defensive fragility and tactical confusion. Rosenior inherits players including Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Moisés Caicedo, and Enzo Fernández, whom Chelsea acquired for combined fees exceeding £300 million.

Under 21s coach Calum McFarlane guided Chelsea to a creditable 1 to 1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday, with Fernández scoring a late equalizer. McFarlane will oversee Wednesday’s west London derby against Fulham at Stamford Bridge before Rosenior officially takes charge. The FA Cup match at Championship side Charlton provides a relatively gentle introduction before more demanding fixtures resume.

Whether Rosenior can succeed where more decorated managers have struggled remains uncertain. Chelsea’s post Roman Abramovich era under BlueCo ownership has been marked by unprecedented spending, frequent managerial changes, and inconsistent results. The club has backed four permanent managers in less than three years, creating instability that undermines continuity and tactical development.

Rosenior emphasized values of teamwork, unity, and togetherness in his introductory statement, suggesting he aims to foster improved cohesion. “I believe deeply in teamwork, unity, togetherness, and working for one another, and those values will be at the heart of everything we do,” he stated. Whether players respond positively to his relatively inexperienced leadership or question his credentials will significantly impact early results.

The six and a half year contract term represents a substantial commitment given Rosenior’s limited experience. Long contracts have become standard practice under BlueCo ownership, with multiple players signed to deals exceeding seven years. This approach spreads transfer fees across extended periods for accounting purposes while theoretically providing stability.

Critics argue appointing an unproven manager contradicts stated ambitions to challenge for major trophies. Supporters of the decision point to Rosenior’s tactical flexibility, man management skills, and willingness to develop young players as suitable for Chelsea’s current squad composition and ownership philosophy.