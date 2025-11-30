Chelsea and Samartex Share Goalless Draw at Golden City

Berekum Chelsea and FC Samartex battled to a goalless draw on Matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) at Golden City Park on Sunday, as both sides failed to find the cutting edge in a tense and closely contested encounter.

The hosts, eager to secure maximum points to climb away from the lower reaches of the table, started brightly and controlled most of the possession. However, Chelsea could not create any meaningful attacking threat despite their territorial advantage. Samartex goalkeeper Zakaria Musah remained largely untroubled throughout the match as the visitors defended valiantly.

The draw leaves Chelsea rooted in 15th position on the GPL table, maintaining their struggle near the relegation zone. Samartex, meanwhile, retained their 7th place standing after what has been a decent start to their campaign. The result does little to ease the mounting pressure on Chelsea head coach Samuel Boadu, who faces growing scrutiny over the team’s performances.

Both teams entered the match fresh from midweek victories in the MTN FA Cup. Chelsea defeated Debibi United 2 to 1, while Samartex cruised to a 2 to 0 victory over former GPL side Eleven Wise. The cup success may have contributed to fatigue, as both squads appeared jaded and lacking sharpness in attack during Sunday’s league encounter.

Chelsea suffered defeat to Aduana Stars in the Bono derby during their previous league fixture and hoped to bounce back with a positive result against the former champions. However, their inability to convert possession into goal scoring chances continued a worrying trend that has characterized much of their season. The home side’s attacking struggles have become a significant concern for supporters expecting better from a club with Chelsea’s tradition.

The match represented a homecoming of sorts, as it featured the return of Christopher Enin, who now serves as head coach of FC Samartex. Enin’s familiarity with the Golden City Park environment and his knowledge of Chelsea’s setup may have contributed to Samartex’s defensive organization and ability to frustrate the hosts.

Faisal Shaibu, who scored a brace against Debibi United in Chelsea’s FA Cup victory, was expected to pose a significant threat to the Samartex defense. However, the forward was unable to replicate his midweek form, finding limited space and opportunities against a well drilled defensive unit. Shaibu’s recent good form had raised hopes that he could provide the spark Chelsea needed to climb the table.

Zakaria Musah’s performance between the posts for Samartex reinforced his reputation as one of the GPL’s most reliable goalkeepers. The shot stopper, who emerged as Samartex’s Player of the Month, maintained his impressive save rate and organizational skills. He has conceded only seven goals in eleven matches prior to Sunday’s encounter, establishing himself as a cornerstone of Samartex’s defensive solidity.

After the break, both coaches made substitutions hoping to find a breakthrough and inject fresh energy into their respective attacks. However, the changes proved futile as neither team could break the deadlock. The tactical adjustments failed to significantly alter the game’s pattern, with both defenses remaining resolute until the final whistle.

The head to head record between these clubs shows Chelsea with a slight historical advantage. Prior to Sunday’s draw, the teams had met six times in the GPL since Samartex’s promotion to the top flight. Chelsea won three of those encounters, Samartex claimed one victory, and the sides shared two draws. Chelsea’s 50 percent win rate against the Timbers provided grounds for optimism before kickoff, though historical records offered little comfort after the final whistle.

Chelsea’s current position represents a dramatic fall from their status as one of Ghana’s most successful clubs. The Blues won the GPL title in 2011 and have consistently competed in the upper half of the table throughout their history. Their current 15th place standing, with relegation looming as a genuine possibility, marks one of the club’s most difficult periods.

Samartex, by contrast, continue adapting well to life at the GPL’s top level after winning the championship in the 2023 to 2024 season. Their 7th place position reflects steady progress under Enin’s guidance, and their defensive record suggests they possess the foundation for a respectable campaign. The club qualified for the 2024 to 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League following their title triumph.

The Blues’ struggles have been compounded by losing key players during recent transfer windows. Hearts of Oak are reportedly closing in on signing experienced winger Jonah Attuquaye, with the player currently in Accra completing his medical examination. Additionally, Hearts are on the verge of securing forward Emmanuel Sarpong, who arrived in the capital to finalize his move. These potential departures would further deplete Chelsea’s attacking options.

One bright spot for Chelsea has been the emergence of teenage prodigy Kwesi Sorotu Badori, who is rapidly establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in the GPL. The youngster’s standout performances during the 2024 to 2025 season have provided hope that Chelsea can develop talent even during difficult times. Badori’s continued development will be crucial if the club is to avoid relegation.

Looking ahead, Chelsea face an increasingly difficult run of fixtures that could determine their season’s trajectory. Every point becomes vital for a team sitting precariously near the relegation places, and the failure to capitalize on home advantage against Samartex represents a missed opportunity. The Blues must quickly rediscover their attacking form to avoid being drawn deeper into a relegation battle.

Samartex will view the point as acceptable given the challenging away environment at Golden City Park, where home support typically creates a hostile atmosphere for visitors. Their defensive organization and ability to frustrate opponents on the road demonstrates maturity and tactical discipline that should serve them well throughout the campaign.

The GPL’s competitive nature means that teams like Chelsea can quickly reverse their fortunes with a string of positive results, but time is becoming a factor. With each passing week and each dropped point, the margin for error diminishes. Boadu and his technical team face urgent pressure to identify solutions to their attacking inefficiency before the situation deteriorates further.