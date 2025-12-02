Chelle Names 55 Player Provisional Squad for AFCON 2025

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle unveiled a 55 player provisional squad on Tuesday for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, blending established stars with promising home based talent as Nigeria seeks continental glory.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the extensive list through official Super Eagles social media channels. Captain William Troost-Ekong, striker Victor Osimhen, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali headline the provisional roster.

Chelle included six goalkeepers in the preliminary squad: Maduka Okoye, Amas Obasogie, Francis Uzoho, Ebenezer Harcourt, Stanley Nwabali, and Adebayo Adeleye. The selection reflects competition for the starting position between Nwabali and Okoye, who have both maintained strong club form.

The defensive contingent features 19 players including Felix Agu, Zaidu Sanusi, William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Chidozie Awaziem, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, and several emerging defenders. The extensive defensive options provide Chelle flexibility across back line formations.

Midfield selections comprise 12 players led by Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Raphael Onyedika. The list includes Christantus Uche, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Alhassan Yusuf, and several other options reflecting Chelle’s emphasis on midfield depth and tactical versatility.

The attacking department contains 24 forwards featuring Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Chidera Ejuke, Victor Boniface, Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Paul Onuachu, Terem Moffi, Nathan Tella, and Cyriel Dessers among others. The firepower underscores Nigeria’s offensive ambitions for the tournament.

Chelle notably included home based players such as Abdulrasheed Shehu, Ebenezer Harcourt, Ekeson Okorie, Chisom Orji, and Adeleke Adenkunle, signaling his intent to explore domestic league talent. The inclusions reflect the coach’s commitment to evaluating local performers alongside Europe based professionals.

The Nigeria Football Federation granted Chelle permission to select 28 players for the final squad rather than the standard 27, following a meeting Monday with the NFF technical committee in Abuja. Chelle requested the additional spot due to fitness concerns surrounding certain players who may not ultimately make the tournament.

The final 28 player squad will be announced before December 11, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deadline for final squad submissions. The selection process gives Chelle several days to evaluate player fitness, form, and tactical fit within his system.

Nigeria will open training camp in Cairo, Egypt on December 10 ahead of the tournament. The Super Eagles face Egypt in a friendly at Cairo International Stadium on December 14, providing crucial preparation before competitive matches begin.

AFCON kicks off December 21, giving Chelle limited time to implement tactical ideas, improve team cohesion, and build match fitness. Nigeria faces Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda in Group C, opening their campaign against Tanzania in Fez on December 23.

The tournament represents a crucial opportunity for Nigeria following their failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Super Eagles lost 4 to 3 on penalties to Democratic Republic of Congo in Rabat, ending hopes of reaching the expanded 48 team World Cup and triggering intense criticism of the NFF.

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi blamed the World Cup miss on mismanagement and corruption within the football federation rather than player quality. President Bola Tinubu and opposition leader Peter Obi have encouraged Nigerians to focus on AFCON 2025 as an opportunity for redemption.

The NFF set a semifinal target for Chelle while expressing full backing for him to lead the team’s rebuilding process. The Malian coach won his first trophy with Nigeria in October, defeating Jamaica 4 to 3 on penalties to claim the 2025 Unity Cup in England.

For established players like Osimhen, Lookman, Iwobi, and Chukwueze entering later career stages, AFCON 2025 may represent one of the final chances to win major silverware with Nigeria. The three time African champions last won the continental title in 2013.