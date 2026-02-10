Chelle Eyes Historic Real Madrid Coaching Role

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle revealed his ambition to become the first African to manage Real Madrid during an interview with RMC Sport on Monday, February 9, 2026, describing the goal as the ultimate milestone in his coaching career while recovering from heart surgery following the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The 48 year old Malian tactician shared his vision during an appearance on RMC Sport’s After Afrique podcast, stating his dream to lead the Spanish giants who have won 36 La Liga titles and 15 Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League trophies without ever appointing an African manager.

Chelle guided Nigeria to third place at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, with the Super Eagles finishing as the tournament’s top scoring side with 14 goals across seven matches. The impressive campaign boosted his reputation across African football and attracted interest from several national teams, including Tunisia, which reportedly offered him 100,000 United States dollars (USD) monthly to lead their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) appointed Chelle on January 7, 2025, tasking him with steering the Super Eagles toward 2026 World Cup qualification. He assumed leadership following Finidi George’s resignation after disappointing results including a draw against South Africa and loss to Benin in qualifying matches.

Chelle compiled an unbeaten record across 18 official matches with Nigeria, recording 11 wins and seven draws while scoring 35 goals and conceding just 13. The statistics transformed the Super Eagles into an attacking force that reminded observers of the nation’s glory days during the 1990s.

The Franco-Malian coach revealed he suffered from atrial fibrillation throughout the AFCON tournament, experiencing heart rates reaching 200 beats per minute while under medical supervision and taking medication. He disclosed experiencing dizziness and fainting spells during matches, requiring physiotherapists to pour water on his head to keep him conscious during technical area incidents.

Chelle underwent heart surgery following Nigeria’s third place finish against Egypt in the bronze medal match, which Nigeria won on penalties. He confirmed his condition has improved significantly and reassured supporters about his health status during the RMC Sport interview.

The coach addressed squad management challenges during the tournament, including reported tensions involving forwards Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen. Chelle described an on pitch altercation between the players during the second round match against Mozambique as a minor incident that the players resolved immediately after the match without his intervention.

Former Super Eagles midfielder Sylvanus Okpala criticized the appointment of Chelle despite positive results, insisting Nigerian coaches remain better suited for the national team role. Okpala questioned why the NFF applies inconsistent standards to local coaches while foreign managers receive opportunities without meeting equivalent qualifications.

Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick publicly endorsed Chelle’s continued tenure following the AFCON performance, arguing that Nigerian coaches seeking the Super Eagles position should first demonstrate success by winning domestic league titles and continental honors with Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs.

Chelle began his coaching career in 2014 with French amateur side Groupe Sportif Consolat before managing the Mali national team between 2022 and 2024. He guided Mali to the quarter finals of the 2023 AFCON before losing to hosts Ivory Coast in a dramatic extra time match, compiling 14 wins, five draws and three losses during his tenure.

The former defender spent his playing career in France, appearing for Martigues, Valenciennes, Lens, Istres and Chamois Niortais. Born in Ivory Coast to a French father and Malian mother, Chelle holds Malian, French and Ivorian citizenship and made five appearances for the Mali national team during his playing days.

Real Madrid currently employs Carlo Ancelotti as head coach, who has won the Champions League five times, including four with Madrid. The Italian manager’s contract extends through June 2026, with speculation about his future intensifying amid reports linking him to the Brazil national team position.

No African coach has managed a top tier European club despite growing recognition of African football expertise. The lack of representation at elite European clubs contrasts with the continent’s contribution of players who have become global superstars at the highest levels of club football.

Chelle’s contract with Nigeria runs until 2026, with the NFF opening discussions about an extension following the AFCON performance. The federation faces pressure to secure his long term commitment amid reported interest from Tunisia, Angola and Guinea monitoring his situation.

Nigeria missed qualification for the 2026 World Cup after finishing fourth in their qualifying group with three wins, three draws and four losses across ten matches. The Super Eagles qualified for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) playoffs, which offer a chance to compete in the FIFA playoff tournament scheduled for March 2026.

The playoffs represent Nigeria’s second opportunity to reach the World Cup after failing to secure automatic qualification through the African qualifying group stage. Chelle expressed confidence that qualification remains achievable, stating nothing is impossible during recent media engagements.

Yaya Toure, former Ivory Coast midfielder and Manchester City star, praised Nigeria’s playing style during AFCON 2025, describing the Super Eagles as the tournament’s best footballing side despite their semifinal penalty shootout loss to Morocco. The endorsement from a respected African football figure reinforced perceptions of Chelle’s tactical competence.

The coach’s Real Madrid ambition reflects broader aspirations among African football professionals seeking recognition at European football’s highest levels. African players dominate rosters at elite European clubs, but coaching and administrative positions remain predominantly held by European professionals.

Chelle emphasized that coaching in Africa transcends sport and allows him to carry messages about unity, respect and coexistence regardless of origin or religion. He described the role as aligned with his DNA and personal values connecting football with social purpose.

The NFF must navigate competing pressures between maintaining stability under a successful foreign coach and responding to domestic advocates demanding opportunities for Nigerian tacticians. The federation’s decision on Chelle’s contract extension will signal priorities regarding technical expertise versus national representation in leadership positions.