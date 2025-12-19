Chef Ska Moteane Champions Basotho Cuisine as Resistance Against Colonial Food Systems

Award winning Lesotho chef Ska Mirriam Moteane calls on young Africans to reclaim indigenous food traditions as she highlights how sorghum and traditional grains offer climate resilience and cultural identity. Her conversation with Dr. Million Belay on The Battle for African Agriculture podcast explores food sovereignty as total community control from seed to plate.

Moteane traces her passion for cooking to childhood school holidays in a rural village where her grandmother cooked without electricity or refrigeration. She describes those moments when the entire family gathered around the fire for simple meals accompanied by storytelling as unforgettable experiences that shaped her culinary vision. The chef explains Basotho cooking as beautifully simple, often built on just two or three ingredients rooted in grains, beans, peas, barley and especially sorghum.

Sorghum stands at the center of Lesotho’s traditional food culture as the original staple before maize became dominant. Moteane documented Sesotho cuisine after realizing no recipes existed when a client requested traditional dishes in 2009. She traveled to the remotest parts of the mountainous kingdom, visiting villages with no roads, electricity or modern conveniences to collect recipes and stories from elders.

The chef shared a striking harvest tradition demonstrating community solidarity and cultural practices. When the whole village comes together for harvest, women sort and winnow grain while men thresh. In situations where there is no wind for winnowing, communities call a wind whisperer who chants by a small fire until wind arrives, allowing completion of the vital food storage process. These practices reflect deep connections between agricultural work, spiritual beliefs and collective survival.

Moteane’s 2012 cookbook Cuisine of the Mountain Kingdom won the prestigious Gourmand Cookbook award for best African cookbook. The self published work standardized 28 recipes and included historical background for each dish. Written in English, the book attracted international attention with her interviews appearing in publications across Africa, Asia and Europe. The chef later expanded her documentation work to include over 100 traditional recipes requiring multiple volumes.

Food sovereignty emerges as a central theme in the podcast conversation. Moteane defines it as total control of what goes onto one’s plate, with Basotho communities owning the full chain from production to consumption. This framework challenges corporate driven agricultural systems that have displaced indigenous crops and knowledge. The chef positions traditional food practices as resistance against industrial agriculture’s dominance over African food systems.

The conversation confronts how culinary education perpetuates colonial legacies. Moteane challenges systems that teach French and Italian cuisine while leaving chefs ignorant of their own traditions. She established Motherland Guest House in 2010 where she serves as head chef and general manager, creating a space to demonstrate traditional cooking methods. Her work includes consulting for manufacturers, restaurants and food service establishments on product development and menu design using local ingredients.

Climate resilience factors prominently in advocacy for indigenous crops. Sorghum requires approximately 40 minutes to cook and thrives in conditions where imported crops struggle. The grain serves nutritional and environmental functions simultaneously, offering protein, minerals and drought tolerance. Traditional Basotho agriculture combines multiple crops in ways that maintain soil health, conserve water and protect biodiversity without chemical inputs.

Identity loss accompanies shifts in eating habits as younger generations adopt Western fast food over home cooked traditional meals. According to AFSA General Coordinator Dr. Million Belay, an increasing number of young people in Africa prefer fast food to home cooking, creating problems for health and cultural continuity. Moteane insists African food is good enough, clean, pure, flavorful and worthy of pride, countering narratives that position traditional dishes as inferior or backward.

The chef presented Nyekoe as the signature dish capturing Basotho spirit. This nourishing combination of whole grain sorghum cooked with beans and vegetables creates a complete meal reflecting heritage, health and self reliance. The dish requires no complicated techniques or expensive ingredients, demonstrating how simple preparations support nutrition and food sovereignty. Preparation involves cooking sorghum and beans separately until soft, then combining with sautéed vegetables seasoned with salt.

Dr. Million Belay leads the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa, a network of networks providing an African voice in struggles for just and sustainable food systems. AFSA represents smallholder farmers, pastoralists, fisherfolk, hunter gatherers, indigenous peoples and environmentalists across more than 50 countries. The organization advocates for agroecology as an alternative to industrial agriculture’s environmental damage and social disruption.

The Battle for African Agriculture podcast exposes enduring legacies of colonialism in African food systems every Friday. New episodes appear on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and RSS feeds, with additional distribution across AFSA social media platforms. The series uplifts agroecological solutions rooted in justice, biocultural diversity and food sovereignty. Generous support from SIDA and TROCAIRE makes production possible.

Lesotho faces particular challenges regarding food sovereignty due to complete dependence on South Africa for resources including remittances. Small scale farmers struggle to bring produce to cities while urban areas rely on imported foods. The COVID 19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities when border closures disrupted supply chains, prompting renewed emphasis on local food production and distribution systems.

Moteane coordinates Slow Food activities in Lesotho as part of the global grassroots organization founded in 1989. The movement works to prevent disappearance of local food cultures, counteract fast food rise and combat dwindling interest in food origins and impacts. Slow Food involves millions of people across 160 countries ensuring everyone accesses good, clean and fair food. The chef also established the Ska Moteane Foundation coordinating sustainable community projects for poverty reduction, healthy living promotion and quality education provision.

Traditional Basotho dishes face perception challenges as food for the poor, reducing popularity compared to Italian or American counterparts. This dynamic accelerates loss of food culture and associated agricultural practices. Villagers initially received Moteane with intrigue and bemusement during her documentation travels, questioning why she sought boring traditional recipes when Western food seemed more desirable. She persisted to preserve information for future generations of her family and the nation.

The podcast conversation highlights tensions between industrialization and agroecology in African agricultural development. Corporate driven narratives emphasize increasing production through chemical inputs and monoculture systems. Alternative approaches prioritize total yield from diverse local crops planted together, soil health maintenance, water quality improvement, biodiversity protection and social equity promotion. True abundance comes from nature and agroecosystems operating in balance rather than external input dependence.

Queen Masenate Seeiso of Lesotho wrote the foreword for Moteane’s cookbook, calling the documentation project brilliant during the July 2012 launch. The royal endorsement provided legitimacy for preservation efforts while signaling government recognition of cultural heritage value. Metropolitan Lesotho and Pick n Pay Maseru funded printing, demonstrating private sector support for the initiative. The chef’s international recognition includes contributions to collaborative projects like the IFAD Chefs to Help Cookbook volume promoting education in developing countries.

Moteane’s message resonates beyond Lesotho as African nations confront similar pressures from globalized food systems. The chef urges young people to fall back in love with their food, emphasizing that African cuisine deserves pride and preservation. Her work demonstrates how individuals can catalyze cultural revival through documentation, education and practical demonstration of traditional knowledge. The conversation between Moteane and Belay offers models for food sovereignty movements across the continent.