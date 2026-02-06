Chef Abby’s Joins Coca-Cola on Fully Sponsored Trip to Abidjan for FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour

Ghanaian culinary creator and global cultural force Chef Abby’s on Tuesday February 3rd, 2026, joined The Coca-Cola Company to participate in an exclusive, fully sponsored experience in Abidjan as part of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, presented by football legend Marcel Desailly.

The invitation places Chef Abby’s among a select group of influential creatives and cultural leaders chosen to experience one of football’s most iconic global moments, underscoring her growing stature as an international brand and a powerful representative of African creativity on the world stage.

The World Cup Trophy Tour, led by Coca-Cola, celebrates football’s ability to unite cultures, communities, and continents. Chef Abby’s presence at the Abidjan stop reflects her alignment with these values, as her work continues to use food, storytelling, and community to connect Africa to the world.

Already recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Creators of 2025, Chef Abby’s has consistently transcended borders by representing Ghana at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, making history as the only African creator selected to represent TikTok at the festival, and collaborating with global leaders and institutions across culture, technology, and diplomacy.

The Abidjan experience saw Chef Abby’s engage with the World Cup Trophy presentation alongside football icon Marcel Desailly, while sharing the journey with her global audience of over 3 million followers, offering fans a front-row view into one of sport’s most prestigious global activations.

Chef Abby’s participation further strengthens her positioning as a global cultural ambassador, seamlessly bridging food, culture, sport, and storytelling while reinforcing her growing partnerships with world-leading brands.

As her influence continues to expand beyond the kitchen into global culture, moments like this signal a new chapter; one where African creatives are not just participating in global moments, but helping define them.