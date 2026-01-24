Cheddar’s Response Raises More Questions Than Answers in $14.9 Million Cola Holdings Judgment

Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has come under renewed public scrutiny following his emotional response to the enforcement of a US$14.9 million judgment in favour of UK-based Cola Holdings Limited.

In his latest reaction, Cheddar insisted the debt is not his personal liability, claiming the business arrangement with Cola Holdings Limited was a 50–50 partnership and that “companies owe, not individuals.”

However, legal analysts note that the High Court of England and Wales, whose judgment has now been enforced by Ghana’s Commercial Division, specifically named Nana Kwame Bediako as the judgment debtor, not a separate corporate entity.

Critics argue that his attempt to distance himself from the debt appears to contradict the court’s findings — findings he effectively confirmed while disputing responsibility.

Observers have also questioned why, if the matter is strictly corporate, the judgment was registered and enforced against him personally, raising concerns about accountability and transparency in his business dealings.

Writer’s Name: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

