Cheddar’s Bodyguard Suspended for Assault at Royal Funeral

A security guard for businessman and political figure Nana Kwame Bediako, known as Cheddar, has been suspended after assaulting a civilian during the funeral of late Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II in Asante Mampong.

Andy Acheampong attacked Yaw Akuoko on June 7, 2025, as Akuoko attempted to approach Cheddar’s entourage at the royal funeral.

Cheddar’s New Force Movement confirmed Acheampong’s immediate suspension pending investigation. “Our movement is founded on respect, engagement, and peaceful democratic participation,” General Secretary Charles Yomekpe stated, calling the incident “regrettable.”

Acheampong has enrolled in a certified 4-hour anger management course with the North American Learning Institute. Victim Yaw Akuoko reported: “It was raining and Nana was passing by. We were rushing to go with him and the security man turned and hit me twice.” Akuoko confirmed receiving medical care arranged by Cheddar and has forgiven the bodyguard.

The altercation highlights persistent challenges balancing public accessibility with VIP security at Ghana’s major cultural gatherings.