Cheddar Accuses Cola Holdings Limited of Forgery and Galamsey — But Provides No Public Evidence

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing legal dispute, Nana Kwame Bediako alleged that Cola Holdings Limited forged documents connected to the multimillion-dollar case and engaged in illegal galamsey activities in Ghana.

The businessman claimed he possesses evidence that the company entered the country to conduct mining operations and further alleged that his partners had taken over his shares in an oil block venture.

Despite the seriousness of these accusations, Cheddar has not publicly produced any documents or filings to support the claims.

Legal observers warn that such statements, if not formally submitted before the courts or relevant state agencies, risk shifting public focus away from the central issue — the confirmed international judgment debt exceeding GH₵258 million.

So far, Cola Holdings Limited has not responded publicly to the claims, while court records continue to show the enforcement process moving forward.

Writer’s Name: Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Popularly Known As: Attractive Mustapha

Email: [email protected]

Contact Number: 0244 259 564