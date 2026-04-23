Check Point and Google Cloud unite to secure enterprise AI agents

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to integrate its AI Defense Plane with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, bringing layered security controls to enterprises deploying autonomous artificial intelligence (AI) agents at scale.

The integration positions Check Point as a launch partner and aims to deliver a unified security framework combining centralised control, policy governance, and real-time behavioural protection for AI agents.

The move comes as enterprise AI shifts from chat-based assistants to autonomous agents capable of invoking tools, querying enterprise data, and executing multi-step workflows, raising urgent questions about limiting what AI systems can do once they are live.

David Haber, Vice President (VP) of AI Security at Check Point, described the emerging model for securing these systems. “The emerging architecture for agentic security requires three layers: a control plane for identity and connectivity, a governance layer for policy enforcement, and a runtime intelligence layer for behavioural protection,” he said. “Google Cloud’s Enterprise Agent Platform provides the control plane. Check Point adds the other two.”

The joint solution operates across three areas. First, it automatically inventories all agents deployed across Google Cloud environments, including their tools and Model Context Protocol (MCP) server connections. Second, it enables security teams to define and enforce pre-deployment policies, including allow and deny lists for MCP servers, tools, and agent skills. Third, it provides real-time runtime protection, covering detection and blocking of prompt injection attacks, prevention of sensitive data leakage through agent responses, and screening of agent tool calls before execution.

Check Point said this includes looking for prompt injection attempts across inputs, tool responses and multi-turn conversations, as well as trying to stop sensitive data leakage and screening tool calls before execution.

The announcement was made at Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas. The integration with Google Cloud Agent Gateway and Agent Registry will be available in late June 2026, with early access registration open on Check Point’s website.

The development is significant for African enterprises. Check Point researchers have described the current moment as the beginning of what they call the Agentic Era, a shift from AI as a productivity aid to AI as an autonomous operational system capable of executing tasks across enterprise environments without human instruction at every step.