Chebet Delivers Kenya’s First Gold at World Championships

Beatrice Chebet secured Kenya’s first gold medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, claiming the women’s 10,000m title with a devastating final kick that saw her cross the line in 30:37.61.

The 25-year-old Olympic champion and world record holder delivered when it mattered most at the Japan National Stadium, producing a scorching final 200 metres in just 27.21 seconds despite the stifling conditions to add the world title to her growing collection of honors.

Italy’s Nadia Battocletti claimed silver in a national record of 30:38.23, while Ethiopia’s defending champion Gudaf Tsegay completed the podium with bronze in 30:39.65.

The race unfolded as a tactical affair in the humid Tokyo conditions, with Chebet staying close to the leaders as the race developed, tracking Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay and Italy’s Nadia Battocletti who had forced the pace with one lap remaining.

Chebet’s victory follows a similar pattern to her recent world record performances, where she has consistently demonstrated her exceptional closing speed. The Kenyan outpaced her opponents in the last 200 metres with a devastating kick to win her first world title on the track, adding to her Olympic crown from Paris 2024.

Battocletti was the only runner able to match Chebet’s surge over the final 200 meters, outkicking 2023 gold medalist Gudaf Tsegay in the hot, humid conditions that challenged all competitors throughout the evening session.

The victory represents a breakthrough moment for Chebet at the World Championships, where she had previously focused her attention on other competitions while building her reputation as the world’s dominant distance runner. Her world records in both the 5,000m and 10,000m had established her as the favorite entering Tokyo.

Racing began at 9:30 PM local time under the lights of the packed National Stadium, with organizers scheduling the endurance events during evening hours to provide some relief from Japan’s ongoing heatwave. Despite the late start, the conditions remained challenging for the athletes.

The tactical nature of the early pace allowed the leading contenders to remain together deep into the race, setting up the thrilling finish that showcased Chebet’s superior speed when the decisive moment arrived.

Kenya’s medal drought at these championships ended emphatically with Chebet’s commanding performance, providing the East African nation with their first gold of the nine-day competition and reinforcing their traditional strength in distance running on the global stage.