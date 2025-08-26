Cheating In Pre-Tertiary Exams: Exploring The Emphasis On Grades Over Learning

Education should help learners discover their abilities and use what they learn in real-life situations with confidence.

This article is inspired by the words of a famous physicist, Albert Einstein, who said:

‘Everyone is a genius, but when you measure a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will go through life believing it is stupid.’

In other words, if we judge people only by one skill or their ability to excel in exams, we may never see their real talents.

Karlo Tanjuakio (2025) also says that today’s learners are ‘bright, capable, and innovative. They’re coding apps, launching fundraisers, and presenting them to panels.’

This shows that many learners have great ideas and abilities beyond what exams measure.

Grades over everything

Sadly, in Ghana, many learners feel ignored or misunderstood. Often, the only thing that seems to matter is exam results. A learner’s value is judged by their grades in school tests or final exams.

But in reality, many learners face challenges that make it hard to get good grades. These challenges include lack of learning materials, poor teaching, and a lack of support. When learners perform poorly, they are often seen as not intelligent at all. Schools may believe nothing good can come from them.

Emotional stress

Because of this, some learners lose interest in school. They may be mocked by classmates, punished by parents, or blamed by teachers. Some may even be asked to repeat a class or resit exams. In worse situations, they are left alone to find love, care, and attention for themselves.

This leads to feelings of worthlessness and shame. These learners become sad, bitter, and confused about both school and life. Some give up and drop out, while others stay in school but lose the motivation to learn or succeed. Without proper support, they may become completely disconnected from education.

At this point, the idea of cheating starts to feel like the only way out.

Desperation to cheat

When learners cheat, it’s often a sign of something deeper: desperation.

The Oxford Dictionary defines desperation as:

‘feeling or showing a hopeless sense that a situation is so bad that it is impossible to deal with.’

In a system where exam grades are seen as the only path to success, some learners feel they have no choice but to cheat. Their goal is to avoid shame and failure.

Research

A study by Anokye, K., et al. (2024) titled ‘The Concern of the SHS Teacher and Examination Malpractice: Combating the Excessive Examination Malpractices in Ghana’ found that too much focus on exam results is one of the main causes of cheating. When schools care more about grades than real learning, learners are more likely to cheat.

Also, Dabone et al. (2015) pointed out that the desire to pass at all costs is one of the biggest reasons learners get involved in exam malpractice.

The way forward

It’s hard to fix a desperate heart with punishment alone. Learners need hope. They need to see that success is not only about grades.

Here are some ways we can support them:

Change how we assess learners – Use projects, hands-on work, and group activities, not only written exams.

Improve teacher training – Teachers must be prepared to meet the needs of all learners, no matter their background.

Offer different learning paths – Some learners are better at practical skills. Schools can offer vocational training and life skills programs.

Support learners who leave school – With mentoring and career advice, they can still succeed in life.

Grades matter, but they do not define a learner’s full potential. Let’s help learners grow, learn with purpose, and believe in themselves. Cheating can only be stopped when learners feel supported, not just watched.

WRITTEN BY:

Henry Atta Nyame

Institutional Assessment Practitioner

[email protected]