Cheaper Credit Is Flowing in Ghana But Is It Building or Consuming?

As the Ghana Reference Rate hits a historic low, the quality of new lending will shape whether Ghana's recovery is durable or short-lived

Ghana’s lending conditions have eased dramatically. The Ghana Reference Rate (GRR), which commercial banks use to price loans, has now dropped to 10.06 percent for April 2026, continuing a sharp decline from 14.58 percent in February and 11.71 percent in March. Fourteen months ago, the same rate stood at nearly 30 percent. That transformation is significant. But the more important question for Ghana’s economy is not how far rates have fallen. It is what happens next with the credit that banks now begin to extend.

Bank of Ghana (BoG) data show that real private sector credit growth rose to 13.1 percent in December 2025, compared with just 2.0 percent in December 2024, a sharp recovery that reflects growing business and household confidence as borrowing becomes more affordable. Nominal private sector credit climbed from GH¢89.12 billion in December 2024 to GH¢106.19 billion in December 2025, an increase of GH¢17.07 billion.

The private sector, not the government, is now the primary recipient of new bank lending, a shift the BoG has described as encouraging. Fiscal consolidation has reduced state borrowing from the banking system, freeing up space for private credit. Early sectoral data suggest that services, manufacturing, and mining received stronger shares of annual credit flows in late 2025 than a year earlier.

Those are welcome signals. But they do not resolve the central question: is the credit expansion financing production, or is it mostly funding consumption?

The distinction matters enormously. If lower rates lead households and businesses to borrow primarily for consumption, such as vehicles, ceremonies, furniture, and lifestyle spending, the result could be a short-lived demand boost that feeds back into inflation without expanding the economy’s productive base. That risk is not hypothetical. Consumer credit tends to be faster to deploy and easier to collateralise than long-term industrial financing, making it naturally attractive to banks seeking to protect margins and manage risk.

Average lending rates remain elevated at 19.7 percent as of February 2026, despite the declining benchmark, with some banks still pricing loans as high as 28 percent depending on borrower risk profiles, a structural gap that continues to disadvantage small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in manufacturing, agro-processing, and export trade.

The BoG’s non-performing loan ratio stands at approximately 18 percent, well above comparable sub-regional economies, and banks are under pressure to price that risk into lending even as the benchmark falls. The practical effect is that productive sectors, which carry higher lending risk and longer payback periods, remain harder to bankroll than short-term consumer credit.

This is where policy has a direct role to play. Expanded credit guarantee schemes for agro-processing, light manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and export-oriented SMEs could help banks share risk with the state or development finance institutions, making medium and long-term productive lending commercially viable. Equally important is aligning monetary easing with the broader business environment. Cheaper credit alone will not transform the economy if firms still face unreliable power, high logistics costs, or weak market access.

BoG Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama has stated his ambition to see lending rates reach 10 percent before the end of his term, describing the goal as something he prays for each morning so that businesses and young innovators can access affordable credit to pursue their ideas. That ambition is within reach on the benchmark side. Whether it translates into productive investment depends on the policy environment built around it.

The current window is rare. Inflation is at 3.2 percent, the GRR is below 11 percent, and market confidence is recovering. Ghana has used such moments well before, and it has squandered them. The choice between a credit-fuelled consumption spike and a credit-driven production surge will define the character of this recovery.