ChatGPT Now Connects With Spotify, Booking and Zillow

OpenAI has transformed its ChatGPT platform into a hub where users can interact directly with popular applications like Spotify, Booking.com, and Zillow, marking a significant evolution in how people engage with artificial intelligence. The announcement came at the company’s annual Developer Day event, where CEO Sam Altman revealed that ChatGPT now serves 800 million weekly users.

The company launched a preview of the Apps SDK, the developer-facing toolkit designed to build these integrated applications. This means ChatGPT can now do more than just answer questions. It can help you book a vacation, create a party playlist, or search for your dream home without ever leaving the chat window.

The initial rollout includes partnerships with seven major brands. Companies including Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Figma, Expedia, Spotify, and Zillow became available on Monday in markets where their services operate. More integrations are coming soon, with platforms like Uber, AllTrails, and DoorDash expected to join the ecosystem before the year ends.

What makes this feature particularly clever is how naturally it fits into conversations. You won’t need to hunt through menus or type complicated commands. Instead, ChatGPT proactively suggests relevant apps based on what you’re discussing. If you’re chatting about an upcoming vacation, the AI might offer to pull up Expedia’s flight options. Talking about redecorating your apartment? Canva could appear to help you design mood boards.

The experience feels less like switching between apps and more like having a knowledgeable assistant who knows exactly which tool you need at the right moment. For instance, asking “Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday” would prompt the music streaming service to generate recommendations directly within the chat interface.

However, European users will need to wait a bit longer. The feature isn’t yet available across the continent due to stricter regulations governing data-heavy AI technologies. This reflects the ongoing tension between rapid AI innovation and the European Union’s more cautious approach to digital privacy and consumer protection.

This development represents OpenAI’s strategic move to position ChatGPT as more than just a chatbot. By integrating everyday applications into its platform, the company is essentially creating an ecosystem where AI becomes the central interface for multiple digital services. It’s a vision where you could plan an entire vacation, from researching destinations to booking flights and hotels, all through a single conversational thread.

The Apps SDK also opens doors for developers who want to build paid applications within ChatGPT, potentially creating new revenue streams and business models around conversational AI. This could transform how software companies think about user interfaces, shifting from traditional app designs to conversational experiences.

For Ghana’s tech enthusiasts and digital entrepreneurs, this development signals where the industry is heading. As AI becomes more integrated with practical applications, there’s growing opportunity for local developers to create region-specific tools that could eventually integrate with platforms like ChatGPT, bringing Ghanaian services to a global AI-powered audience.