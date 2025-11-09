Charly Boy Claims Crossdressing Pioneer Role in Nigeria

Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, known as Charly Boy or Area Fada, has declared himself a trailblazer for crossdressers in the country. The performer shared a video of himself wearing makeup and acting feminine, introducing his character as his alter ego named Linda.

Oputa, who was born on June 19, 1950, is the second son of former Supreme Court Justice Chukwudifu Oputa. He rose to prominence in Nigeria’s entertainment industry during the 1980s, challenging social norms through his unconventional appearance and style.

The 75 year old entertainer referenced a civil war era performer known as AreaScatter, describing him as an Igbo man who wore plaited hair and makeup while performing to help people cope with trauma. Charley Boy suggested this figure first normalized gender nonconforming expression in Nigeria, and that his own career in the 1980s continued that legacy.

According to historical records, Oputa has been known for his change of image which started with androgyny at the beginning of his music career, with his preference for makeup, relaxed and braided hairstyles causing controversy among conservative Nigerians. He would later be nicknamed Nigeria’s Boy George by entertainment journalists.

In 2012, he formally introduced his fans to Linda, his female alter ego. This character has resurfaced in recent social media posts where the entertainer positions himself as having paved the way for current Nigerian crossdressers and influencers.

In his video caption, Charly Boy acknowledged facing judgment and insults from Nigerian society but maintained that he helped normalize self expression. He suggested that contemporary crossdressers who have become social media influencers owe recognition to earlier pioneers who endured social backlash.

Throughout his career, Oputa has been known for his alternative lifestyle, political views, and media productions. He served as president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and was a 2011 judge for Nigerian Idol.

The statement comes at a time when crossdressing has become more visible in Nigerian popular culture, with several personalities gaining substantial social media followings. However, the practice remains controversial in the socially conservative country.

Charly Boy’s claim to pioneering status emphasizes his decades long history of challenging traditional gender presentation in Nigerian entertainment, though the extent of his influence on current crossdressers remains debatable.