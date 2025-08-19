Charity Shop Porcelain Finds Set for Auction Windfalls

Two pieces of Chinese porcelain, rescued from UK charity shops for mere pounds, are poised to fetch thousands at auction this November.

Auctioneers Woolley and Wallis in Salisbury identified the 19th-century artworks after they were brought in for assessment. The discoveries highlight the potential treasures still hiding in plain sight.

One piece, a blue and white ‘dragon’ bottle vase, caught a Surrey shopper’s eye. She paid £100, drawn to its intricate design showing dragons chasing a sacred pearl amidst clouds and waves. Intrigued by its quality, she sought expert opinion. Specialist John Axford confirmed it dates from the early 1800s. Similar examples have sold for significantly more; this vase carries a conservative estimate of £1,500 to £2,500.

The second find, a blue and yellow ‘five dragon’ dish, narrowly avoided a £2 price tag at a Blandford Forum, Dorset charity shop. A cautious manager decided to have it checked. Axford recognised its significance immediately, further confirmed by a six-character Daoguang reign mark (1821-1850). Its imperial links, noted in the book The Imperial porcelain of late Qing, from the Kwan collection, add to its value. Decorated with five-claw dragons pursuing a flaming pearl, its estimate is £1,500 to £2,000, though it could soar higher. All proceeds from this dish will benefit the charity shop that received it.

“These finds show extraordinary treasures can surface in the most unexpected places,” Axford remarked. “They’re culturally significant, and the dish’s sale directly supports a good cause.” Both pieces will be offered in Woolley and Wallis’s Fine Asian Art sale on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.